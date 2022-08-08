Bimbisara Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kalyan Ram's Film Achieves Break-Even In 3 Days!

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's fantasy action drama Bimbisara was released all over the world on August 5 to positive word-of-mouth. The movie, which is a directorial debut of writer-cum-director Vassisht has achieved break-even in just three days, the opening weekend.

Bimbisara is the story of a menacing king from the 5th century, who accidentally time travels through a magic mirror to the modern day world. The king gets to experience the other side of the world and repents for his deeds as a king. Although only the name and period of the real historic character was taken as inspiration, the movie doesn't resemble the real-life incidents or history of Trigarthala King of Magadha dynasty, Bimbisara.

Check out the Bimbisara day 3 box office collection:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.52 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.02 Crore

Total 3 days Collection: Rs 15.83 Crore Gross (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Also, here are the details of Bimbisara 3 Days Total Worldwide Collection:

Nizam: Rs 5.72 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 3.40 Crore

UA: Rs 2.29 Crore

East: Rs 1.03 Crore

West: Rs 74 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.27 Crore

Krishna: Rs 89 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 50 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 15.84 Crore (Rs 24.50 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 1.10 Crore

OS - Rs 1.35 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 18.29 Crore (Rs 30 Crore Gross)

The film's story, direction and perfect execution of the plot is highly appreciated alongside the performance of Kalyan Ram. He shouldered the film entirely and exhibited his acting skills like never before. Bimbisara's background score by MM Keeravani and cinematography by Chota K Naidu was met with positive reviews. The songs in the film are however useless and don't make an impact. Chirrantan Bhatt composed the film's songs.

K Hari Krishna produced the movie under NTR Arts banner. The film stars Prakash Raj, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and others playing prominent characters.