Mega154 Title Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Looks Younger & Packs A Fireball Punch In Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi has lined up several films after the disastrous outing of Koratala Siva's directorial Acharya. His last was the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, titled GodFather, by Mohanraja. The film performed fairly well at the box office.

Chiranjeevi, who was appreciated for his stylish avatar in GodFather, sporting a salt and pepper look, is now ready to unleash his mass avatar in Waltair Veerayya, his 154th film. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya is touted as a mass entertainer with commercial elements to showcase Boss Megastar in all his glory.

The title teaser depicted Chiranjeevi in a full-on mass avatar with rugged clothes, clad in a lungi, wearing a netted vest, and sporting layered Gold neck chains and a bracelet. He finished off the mass avatar by putting on some cool shades. The poster released by the makers also showed Chiranjeevi in a new light where he was seen wearing the police cap and casually lounging with a cigar in his hand. The catchy feature of the teaser is Chiranjeevi's look, which took him back two decades earlier in age.

Waltair Veerayya stars Massraja Ravi Teja in a guest role of Vizag Rangaraju IPS. Shruti Haasan is the movie's female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. In addition, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, and Rajendra Prasad played prominent roles in the film.

Arthur A Wilson has worked as the cinematographer for Waltair Veerayya. Niranjan Devaramane was roped in as the film's editor. The score and tracks of the movie are composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier gave foot-tapping numbers for Chiranjeevi. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Waltair Veerayya is slated for a massive worldwide release for Sankranthi 2023.