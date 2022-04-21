Mishan Impossible OTT Release Date And Time: Here Is The Complete Information About The Tapsee Starrer

Featuring
Tapsee
Pannu
in
the
central
role,
Telugu
thriller
drama,
Mishan
Impossible
released
in
theatres
on
1st
April.
The
film
is
now
gearing
up
for
its
OTT
premieres
as
it
is
set
to
arrive
on
its
OTT
streaming
partner,
Netflix
exactly
4
weeks
post
its
theatrical
release.
Here
is
all
you
need
to
know
about
Mission
Impossible
OTT
release
date,
time,
and
other
details
about
its
OTT
premieres.
Mishan
Impossible's
post-theatrical
rights
were
bagged
by
Netflix
and
the
film
will
be
premiering
on
the
platform
on
the
29th
of
April,
which
is
exactly
four
weeks
from
its
theatrical
release
date.
In
all
likelihood,
Mishan
Impossible
will
be
making
its
OTT
debut
at
12
AM
on
29th
April.
But
the
same
is
yet
to
be
confirmed
by
Netflix.
Mishan
Impossible
is
directed
by
Swaroop
who
made
his
debut
with
Naveen
Polishetty's
Agent
Sai
Srinivasa
Athreya
which
was
a
box
office
blockbuster.
The
Tapsee
starrer
opened
to
very
weak
reviews
and
didn't
get
much
recognition
at
the
box
office
and
ended
up
as
a
dud.
Mishan
Impossible
is
now
headed
for
its
OTT
premieres
on
Netflix.
On
a
related
note,
Netflix
has
also
bagged
the
post
theatrical
digital
streaming
rights
of
Thalapthy
Vijay's
Beast,
and
this
film
is
expected
to
debut
on
the
platform
this
May.