Mishan Impossible OTT Release Date And Time: Here Is The Complete Information About The Tapsee Starrer

Featuring Tapsee Pannu in the central role, Telugu thriller drama, Mishan Impossible released in theatres on 1st April. The film is now gearing up for its OTT premieres as it is set to arrive on its OTT streaming partner, Netflix exactly 4 weeks post its theatrical release. Here is all you need to know about Mission Impossible OTT release date, time, and other details about its OTT premieres.

Mishan Impossible's post-theatrical rights were bagged by Netflix and the film will be premiering on the platform on the 29th of April, which is exactly four weeks from its theatrical release date. In all likelihood, Mishan Impossible will be making its OTT debut at 12 AM on 29th April. But the same is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Mishan Impossible is directed by Swaroop who made his debut with Naveen Polishetty's Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya which was a box office blockbuster. The Tapsee starrer opened to very weak reviews and didn't get much recognition at the box office and ended up as a dud.

Mishan Impossible is now headed for its OTT premieres on Netflix. On a related note, Netflix has also bagged the post theatrical digital streaming rights of Thalapthy Vijay's Beast, and this film is expected to debut on the platform this May.