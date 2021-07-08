Taapsee Pannu's Parents Want Her To 'Just Get Married', Says They Are Worried She Might Never Get Married

Taapsee Pannu who is dating former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe, has revealed that her parents want her to 'just get married', be it to anyone. The actress recently said that her parents are worried that she might 'end up not getting married ever'.

Taapsee went on to share that she will not get married to someone her parents do not approve of. She said, "I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha (this used to happen to me) whoever I dated in my head I was like 'hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person)'..."

She added that she never dated someone without thinking about her future, "Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in doing time pass). So I've always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo (so if it's not happening then let go)."

Taapsee told Curly Tales that her parents want her to just get married. "They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that." Earlier, Taapsee had revealed that she will only think about getting married after achieving benchmarks in her professional life. "Once I do, I'll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life," she added.

On the work front, Taapsee last seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, is gearing up for releases like Dobaara, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu. The actress recently announced her comeback in the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible, to be directed by Swaroop RSJ.