Nagarjuna: Naga Chaitanya Will Be The Surprise Package Of Bangarraju

King Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju is all set for a grand release on January 14th as Sankranthi Special. Ahead of the release, Nagarjuna has spoken to the media. Here are some excerpts of this interview.

Casting Naga Chaitanya In The Film:

We are coming with Chinna Bangarraju for this Sankranthi. We missed Young Bangaraju in Soggade. With the entry of Naga Chaitanya, the movie will get youthful energy as well. Soggade Chinni Nayana did really well. Everyone accepted the movie. That would be our advantage. People who liked that movie would want to see Bangaraju as well. But it should be better than that movie. Above all, with the entry of Naga Chaitanya, it is more of a responsibility for me. We told the audience that we are giving a festival-like film for Sankranthi which is a big responsibility.

ANR's Influence:

I remember my father, ANR whenever I see that Panchakattu attire. Manam would not have worked if not for the three of us from the same family. That is the reason why Manam is not remade in Bollywood. Bangarraju is one such film.

Sequel For Bangarraju:

We did not plan a sequel when we were shooting for Soggade Chinni Nayana. Now, we made Bangarraju. Let Bangarraju do well, we shall plan another Bangarraju. Let's decide everything in a week.

About Anup Rubens Music:

I liked the music of Ishq and signed him for Manam. He is very special to us. He gives enough time and works well. Annapurna is like a home banner to him. Kalyan also gets well with him. He gave better music than Soggade.

Advice To Chay about Bangarraju Character:

I advised Chay to watch Soggade to observe my body language. Body language and modulation change as the Senior Bangaraju enters the soul. I also recorded all the dialogues for him and he would practice listening to them. Kalyan also helped Chay a lot and took care of everything.

About Ramyakrishna:

Ramyakrishna and I are a golden combination. We know about each other. Working with Ramya is a lot of fun.

Reaching Sankranthi Target:

The shooting of the movie started on August 25. I told everyone in the team that day that we have to release the movie for Sankranthi at any cost. If not possible, I told them we would stop and target the next Sankranthi. The whole unit worked really hard to make it happen.

About Director Kalyan Krishna:

Kalyan Krishna's writing is awesome. The song he wrote is still trending. I love working with him. He rewrites if anything is not good. After Soggade, he got a good grip on these characters. Bangarraju means a lot to him. Working with him is very comfortable.

Naga Chaitanya Will Be A Surprise Package:

Naga Chaitanya will be a surprise in Bangaraju. After Love Story and Majili, you will be surprised by his performance in the movie. Chay has always been sceptical about the film. I told him to believe me. Now it has become a responsibility. This is Chaitu's first film in a rural backdrop.

About Length Of Nag's Character:

I’ll be all over the movie. But what appears on the screen is Naga Chaitanya. We can't show me when the soul goes inside Chay. That's why we see mostly Chaitanya in the teaser and trailer.

Hardworking Krithi Shetty:

Kriti Shetty learned Telugu well. She speaks well in Telugu. I liked it very much. She speaks only in Telugu on the set even though she knows Hindi, English, and Tulu. We did not receive any complaint about her and she comes to the set on time. Her real character is in complete contrast to Sarpanch Nagalakshmi. Outside she is classy.