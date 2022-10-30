When Kajal Aggarwal Revealed How Gautam Kitchlu Proposed Her: ‘He Was So Authentic About His Feelings’

Kajal Aggarwal broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with her businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu in 2018. It was a traditional wedding in the presence of family and close friends and ever since then, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress has been treating fans with mushy pics with her main man on social media. Interestingly, the power couple has been making headlines today as they are celebrating their second anniversary. On their special day, Gautam and Kajal were inundated with best wishes from fans and friends.

And now, we have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein Kajal had spilled beans about how Gautam had proposed for marriage. "It wasn't a proposal with all of the jazz, but was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn't be more sure about spending my life with him," Kajal was quoted saying to Vogue. For the uninitiated, Kajal and Gautam decided to date each other after being friends for 7 years. They dated for three years after tying the knot.

Later, Kajal took the social media by a storm by a storm after she announced her pregnancy in January this year. Kajal and Gautam were blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. And today, on their second anniversary, the All in All Azhagu Raja actress shared a beautiful pic of her, Gautam and their son's hand. She captioned the image as, "Happy 2 years around the sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant!"

Talking about the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's much anticipated movie Indian 2. The movie will be a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 release Indian and Kajal will be seen learning martial arts and horse riding. Indian 2 went on floors in 2020, however, the shooting was halted after a few members died in a major accident on the sets in Chennai.