Anchor Rashmi's Mourns Losing A Family Member; Pens An Emotional Note As Fans Sympathize With Her!

Rashmi Gautam Photo Credit: Internet

A pal of gloom descended over the family of the Telugu star anchor Rashmi Gautam. Popular as Jabardasth Rashmi, the anchor is one of the highest-paid and busiest television show hosts.

Recently, Rashmi, who enjoys a huge fanbase has shared an emotional post on her social media handles. She penned a heartfelt note for her grandmother who passed away on January 19.

"Today, with a heavy heart we as a family said our final goodbyes to my grandmother Pramila Mishra. A strong woman, she had a great influence on us. Though she has ceased to be with us, but her beautiful memories still live on with us. Om Shanti..", Rashmi wrote in an Instagram story.

check out the post here:

Rashmi note for granny Photo Credit: Gallery

Rashmi has recently announced opening a thrift store to sell her clothes and fund the education of poor children and Bumble Buds, an animal welfare organization initiated by her.

Anchor Rashmi Photo Credit: Gallery

Though Rashmi is a native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh her mother tongue is Odia. She played supporting roles in several Telugu films since 2002 and rose to fame after clinching the opportunity of presenting the most popular Telugu comedy show Extra Jabardasth. She was also part of several serials on Television channels before the shows and events dominated.