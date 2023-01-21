Anchor Rashmi's Mourns Losing A Family Member; Pens An Emotional Note As Fans Sympathize With Her!

A
pal
of
gloom
descended
over
the
family
of
the
Telugu
star
anchor
Rashmi
Gautam.
Popular
as
Jabardasth
Rashmi,
the
anchor
is
one
of
the
highest-paid
and
busiest
television
show
hosts.
Recently,
Rashmi,
who
enjoys
a
huge
fanbase
has
shared
an
emotional
post
on
her
social
media
handles.
She
penned
a
heartfelt
note
for
her
grandmother
who
passed
away
on
January
19.
"Today,
with
a
heavy
heart
we
as
a
family
said
our
final
goodbyes
to
my
grandmother
Pramila
Mishra.
A
strong
woman,
she
had
a
great
influence
on
us.
Though
she
has
ceased
to
be
with
us,
but
her
beautiful
memories
still
live
on
with
us.
Om
Shanti..",
Rashmi
wrote
in
an
Instagram
story.
check
out
the
post
here:
Rashmi
note
for
granny
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Rashmi
has
recently
announced
opening
a
thrift
store
to
sell
her
clothes
and
fund
the
education
of
poor
children
and
Bumble
Buds,
an
animal
welfare
organization
initiated
by
her.
Anchor
Rashmi
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Though
Rashmi
is
a
native
of
Visakhapatnam
in
Andhra
Pradesh
her
mother
tongue
is
Odia.
She
played
supporting
roles
in
several
Telugu
films
since
2002
and
rose
to
fame
after
clinching
the
opportunity
of
presenting
the
most
popular
Telugu
comedy
show
Extra
Jabardasth.
She
was
also
part
of
several
serials
on
Television
channels
before
the
shows
and
events
dominated.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 14:43 [IST]