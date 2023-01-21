    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anchor Rashmi's Mourns Losing A Family Member; Pens An Emotional Note As Fans Sympathize With Her!

    "Today, with a heavy heart we as a family said our final goodbyes to my grandmother Pramila Mishra. A strong woman, she had a great influence on us," wrote Rashmi
    Rashmi Gautam
    A pal of gloom descended over the family of the Telugu star anchor Rashmi Gautam. Popular as Jabardasth Rashmi, the anchor is one of the highest-paid and busiest television show hosts.

    Recently, Rashmi, who enjoys a huge fanbase has shared an emotional post on her social media handles. She penned a heartfelt note for her grandmother who passed away on January 19.

    "Today, with a heavy heart we as a family said our final goodbyes to my grandmother Pramila Mishra. A strong woman, she had a great influence on us. Though she has ceased to be with us, but her beautiful memories still live on with us. Om Shanti..", Rashmi wrote in an Instagram story.

    Rashmi note for granny
    Rashmi has recently announced opening a thrift store to sell her clothes and fund the education of poor children and Bumble Buds, an animal welfare organization initiated by her.

    Anchor Rashmi
    Though Rashmi is a native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh her mother tongue is Odia. She played supporting roles in several Telugu films since 2002 and rose to fame after clinching the opportunity of presenting the most popular Telugu comedy show Extra Jabardasth. She was also part of several serials on Television channels before the shows and events dominated.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 14:43 [IST]
