Pushpa 2: Will Sukumar's Sentiment Work Out For Allu Arjun-Rashmika Starrer Sequel? Read On To Know More!
Going by a report on the entertainment page of Sakshi, director Sukumar is keen on roping in Jagapathi Babu for a key role in the sequel. Sukumar and Jagapathi Babu earlier worked together in Jr NTR's 'Nannaku Prematho'
The
Tollywood's
stylish
star
Allu
Arjun
landed
in
Visakhapatnam
to
continue
filming
his
upcoming
movie,
a
sequel
to
2021's
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
along
with
director
Sukumar
Bandreddi
and
team.
Pushpa
2
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
actor
was
greeted
by
a
sea
of
fans
at
the
Vizag
airport
after
his
arrival
for
the
film's
shooting.
He
smiled
and
waved
at
them
as
he
was
drenched
in
a
flower
petal
shower.
His
new
look
with
fully
grown
hair
until
his
shoulders
and
beefed-up
body
is
giving
us
adequate
reasons
for
the
anticipation
around
the
sequel.
Pushpa:
The
Rise
ended
with
Pushparaj
tying
the
knot
to
Srivalli
and
challenging
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat.
After
a
year,
the
makers
of
the
sequel
began
shooting
for
the
film
after
spending
a
good
time
in
the
pre-production
work
and
making
changes
to
the
story
to
make
it
appealing
to
global
viewers.
Pushpa
was
released
in
Hindi
following
the
huge
success
down
south.
The
movie
created
a
frenzy
in
the
Hindi-speaking
regions
as
well.
Jagapathi
Babu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Pushpa
2
retains
many
actors
from
its
first
part-
Sunil,
Anasuya,
Fahadh
Faasil,
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
among
others.
According
to
the
rumours,
we
now
hear
the
name
of
veteran
actor
Jagapathi
Babu
to
be
part
of
the
sequel.
Going
by
a
report
on
the
entertainment
page
of
Sakshi,
director
Sukumar
is
keen
on
roping
in
Jagapathi
Babu
for
a
key
role
in
the
sequel.
Sukumar
and
Jagapathi
Babu
earlier
worked
together
in
Jr
NTR's
'Nannaku
Prematho'
and
Ram
Charan's
'Rangasthalam'.
In
addition
to
the
abovementioned
cast,
Malayalam
superstar
Mohanlal,
Kollywood's
Vijay
Sethupathi,
and
Prakash
Raj
are
also
said
to
be
part
of
the
movie.
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
tunes
which
had
a
great
impact
on
every
music
lover
in
the
country.
The
film's
cinematography
is
by
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
and
edited
by
Karthika
Srinivas
Ruben.
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
sizzled
in
an
item
song
'Oo
Antava
Uhum
Antava',
which
was
a
super
hit.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 17:47 [IST]