Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Powerful Bhagat's Blaze To Be Dropped Today; Fans Excited

Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
Teaser:
One
of
the
much-hyped
upcoming
films
of
power
star
Pawan
Kalyan
is
'Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh,'
under
the
direction
of
Harish
Shankar.
The
director
and
actor
are
collaborating
for
the
second
time
for
this
action
entertainer.
The
filming
of
this
action
entertainer
is
happening
at
a
brisk
pace.
The
movie
is
based
on
Theri,
a
superhit
Tamil
film
written
and
directed
by
Atlee
featuring
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
Samantha.
After
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
was
announced,
fans
opposed
the
idea
of
remaking
it.
However,
director
Harish
Shankar
let
out
a
clarification
that
the
movie's
story
was
tweaked
from
the
original
to
give
it
a
fresh
feeling
and
enthrall
the
Telugu
audience
as
per
their
preferences.
Bhagat
Singh
Blaze
Out
Today
Suddenly
on
March
19,
the
makers
of
the
film
let
out
an
official
update
about
the
glimpse
or
a
teaser
from
the
movie
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh.
There
was
an
announcement
about
'Bhagat
Blaze'
coming
out
at
4.
45
PM
today
and
fans
of
the
power
star
are
excited
about
the
same.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
Cast
The
movie
stars
Pawan
Kalyan
as
Bhagat
Singh
IPS
in
the
titular
role.
Sreeleela
is
the
first
female
lead.
In
addition,
the
cast
includes
Ashutosh
Rana,
Nawab
Shah,
BS
Avinash,
Gauthami,
Chammak
Chandra,
Giri,
Naga
Mahesh,
Narra
Srinu,
and
Temper
Vamsi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
Crew
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
are
producing
the
film
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banners.
They
are
reportedly
spending
about
Rs
150
Crore.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
on
board
to
compose
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
tunes.
Ayananka
Bose
and
Chota
K
Prasad
are
working
as
the
cinematographer
and
editor
of
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh.
On
the
other
hand,
Pawan
Kalyan,
who
also
has
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
under
him,
is
busy
with
his
political
party
Janasena.
The
actor
collaborated
with
two
other
political
parties
to
contest
the
upcoming
Lok
Sabha
elections
in
the
state
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
He
returned
from
Delhi
after
meeting
Amit
Shah
recently.
He
took
a
break
from
his
shooting
schedules
to
focus
on
elections
as
the
schedule
has
been
released.