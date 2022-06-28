The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram story and shared the screenshot of a media report. In the report, it has been mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is planning to pick her up from the UK once she finishes the shooting of her Hollywood project. It also suggests that Alia Bhatt is planning to wrap up her work commitments by July and is planning to take a rest after that.

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The popular actress has been making headlines since she announced the good news with a social media post, on June 27, Monday. However, Alia Bhatt is not happy with the patriarchal reports on her pregnancy, and called out a famous publication, for the same.

However, the media reports have not gone well with Alia Bhatt, who called out the same with a note on her Insta story. "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still love in some patriarchal world...fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up, I am a woman not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me...my shot is ready," reads her post.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Coming to her acting career, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the shooting of her debut Hollywood project. The talented actress is sharing the screen with popular Hollywood star Gal Gadot in the film. In Bollywood, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She is also playing the lead roles in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.