When Singer Udit Narayan's Marital Life Became A Public Tragedy; Threatened First Wife Of Committing Suicide

Famous Bollywood singer Udit Narayan is known for the countless melodies he lent his voice to, like Pehla Nasha, Falak Tak Chal, Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Well, his voice is not the only aspect of his life for which he is remembered; the turmoil in Udit's personal life is something of a tale that one cannot forget.

Singer Udit Narayan first got married in 1984 to a woman named Ranjana in Bihar. At that time, the news of his marriage did not make it to the headlines as he was not a big name. He soon shifted his base to Mumbai in search of opportunities, leaving his wife behind in Bihar.

Once in Mumbai, Udit apparently forgot about Ranjana and was neck-deep in love with Deepa Gahatraj, a singer from Nepal testing her fate in the land of Bollywood. After a while, the couple married and had a son, whom we now know as Aditya Narayan, a celebrity singer and reality TV show host. Deepa may not have known about Udit's first marriage until this point.

The scandal of Udit Narayan's life came to light in 2006, when the singer visited Patna for a performance and was staying in a hotel. Ranjana, his first wife, entered his room with reporters from different channels and publications. She said, "I have come here to seek justice. He kept me in the dark about his second marriage with Deepa, also a playback singer, for years, and now I have come to seek my rightful place. Whenever I threatened to go public about our marriage, he silenced me with the threat of committing suicide. Now I have no fears and I will take legal recourse."

Initially, Udit refuted the allegations and said that this was done to discredit his image in society. A legal battle ensued between him and Ranjana, where she exhibited wedding pictures and called witnesses as proof of marriage. This led to Udit changing his stance and publicly accepting her as his wife.

He issued a statement that read, "I, Udit Narayan, son of Harekrishna Narayan Jha, have accepted Ranjana as his wife and agreed to provide for her maintenance and upkeep."

In response, Ranjana said, "I have no complaint or grievances against the singer's wife, Deepa Narayan, and their son, Aditya... I have got what a wife should have. I have not settled for any monetary allowance from the singer. He has agreed to keep me with him. It was a family matter, and our differences have been sorted out. He has agreed to keep me as wife along with Deepa."