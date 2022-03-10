Aditya Narayan Reveals His Daughter's Name & Why He Quit Hosting

Popular singer and host Aditya Narayan has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. The singer and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed baby girl. Aditya, who hosted singing reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, had a few days ago announced his decision to quit hosting.

Recently, Aditya started an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered a few interesting questions that his fans asked, which included his baby's name, the meaning of the name, why he quit hosting, will he participate in Bigg Boss and more!

When a fan asked what was his reaction when he got to know that Shweta is pregnant, he said, "Ask Shweta what her reaction was. I told her she's pregnant before she could get tested #Antaryaami."Another fan asked if they have named their daughter yet, to which, he said, "Tvisha Narayan Jha." He added, "P.S. I was the only one researching baby girls' names while everyone was busy looking for boy names."

He revealed the meaning of his daughter's unique name and also gave out a trivia! He said, "Spendour, Lustre, Light, Sun-Rays. It's quite cool because my fathers name means 'Risen Sun' mine means 'Sun' and hers means rays of the sun :). Also, it almost has Shweta's entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva."

When a fan asked about his daughter's picture, he said that he needs mommy's permission and the elders have said that it should be shared only after 40 days post birth.

When asked why he will not host any programmes from next year, he gave several reasons, "*I want to make more time for Tvisha, Shweta and family. *Hosting doesn't excite me/challenge me the way that it used to. *I want to upgrade my singing/dancing/fitness skills. My fitness took a major hit after testing positive twice for COVID and continuing to shoot/train/do concerts after minimal rest. *I'm at the top of my game. Have hosted every music reality show across all channels in the past 4 years. It's best to leave when you're at the top. *Channels won't pay me anymore than what they're paying me right now, Only A+ league actors or producers make more money."

Aditya Narayan Quits Hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa After 15 Years, Says 'The Show Gave Me My Own Identity'

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Blessed With Baby Girl; He Says 'My Love & Respect For Shweta Has Doubled Now'

A user asked if he would participate in Bigg Boss OTT, he said, "Let me clear this once and for all. I will never be on Bigg Boss as a contestant. I have neither the time not inclination."