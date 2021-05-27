Not Oscar But Aditya Narayan Wants To Win Grammy For His Country

Aditya Narayan has been in the news for a while now. After his war of words with singer Amit Kumar over Indian Idol 12, the singer-actor has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Recently, Aditya expressed his desire to win a Grammy award for his country. For the unversed, the Grammy award is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry worldwide. People often compare the award with Oscars, which is considered as the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.

However, Aditya Narayan is not interested in winning the Oscar and prefers Grammy over it. In conversation with Times of India, the Indian Idol 12 host said, "I don't want an Oscar, I want a Grammy. I am still young. There is a lot of time. I want to work to be the first Indian musician to win and perform at the Grammys and I want to show to the world that this guy can not only sing in his language but unki bhasha mein bhi cheer phaad kar sakta hai."

Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Has THIS To Say About Dad Udit Narayan Calling Him 'Childish'

For the unversed, musician AR Rahman has won an Oscar in 2009 for Best Music Director for the film Slumdog Millionaire. But on the other hand, Aditya Narayan has a Grammy dream. The singer is working hard to achieve success on the global platform. He said, "I believe that once you put it out in the universe the universe tries to create a path although it may not be a likely path that nevertheless will lead you there."

Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan Calls Aditya Narayan 'Childish'; Says THIS About Amit Kumar's Comment

Talking about Aditya Narayan's career, he has sung over 100 songs in Bollywood. The actor started working in the Hindi Film Industry as a child artist. He sang songs in films like Rangeela, Pardes and others during his childhood. After several years, Aditya established himself as a singer by singing popular songs in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ramleela, Dil Bechara and so on.