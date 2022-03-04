Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Blessed With Baby Girl; He Says ‘My Love & Respect For Shweta Has Doubled Now’

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal were recently blessed with a baby girl. The cute little angel was born on February 24, 2022 at Mumbai's suburban nursing home. Aditya feels blessed to be a father of a baby girl as the couple secretly wanted to have a daughter. He believes that fathers are closest to their daughters.

In an interview with Times of India, Aditya Narayan opened up about the beautiful moment when his child was born. He said that he was with his wife Shweta Agarwal during her delivery time. He said, "I seriously feel that only a woman can show the kind of strength and perseverance to go through this and bring a child into this world. My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now. A woman goes through many things when she delivers a child and even during the pregnancy phase."

Interestingly, Aditya also revealed that his child's musical journey has already begun from her birth as he has started singing songs to her. He said that music is in her DNA. He further stated that his grandmothers are very excited to see their great-granddaughter. He feels blessed to have so many women around him. Moreover, Aditya Narayan also revealed that his singer-father was quite scared of holding his granddaughter in his arms.

Aditya Narayan said that his daughter looks very much like him. Looks like the singer is on cloud nine after the birth of his baby girl. Let us tell you, he had got married to Shweta on December 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmibeat congratulates the new parents in town!