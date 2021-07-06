Udit Narayan Celebrates 41 Years In Film Industry By Sharing A Priceless Throwback Picture

If you are a 90s kid then this man needs no introduction! Most of you must have grown up listening to his songs which are pure bliss. We are talking about one of India's most popular playback singers Udit Narayan.

A recipient of four National Awards and five Filmfare Awards, Narayan has crooned songs in various languages including Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

The celebrated singer clocked 41 years in the Indian film industry on Monday (July 5, 2021). To celebrate this milestone, Narayan dug into his photo archives and pulled out a rare throwback picture from his first recording for a Bollywood film.

Udit Narayan Recalls His Conversation With Shravan Rathod When The Music Composer Recently Visited Kumbh Mela

Udit captioned his post as, "41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film 'Unees Bees' released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day 🙏🏼❤️."

See his post.

Meanwhile, fans showered a lot of love on Udit Narayan's post. An Instagram user wrote, "SIR YOUR TIP TIP BARSA PANI ME EVERY MORNING AND NIGHT SUNTI HU OR AR AJKAL BOHOT ZIADA HI SUNTI HU (I listen to your song Tip Tip Barsa Pani every day) MY ALLTIME FAVOURITE SONG." Another one commented, "Superb sir ❤️🙌."

Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya reposted the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Udit Narayan day to the G.O.A.T. ❤️ #41years."

Udit got his first big break in Bollywood when he sang the song 'Mil Gaya' for Rakesh Roshan-starrer Unees Bees in 1980. His co-singers were Mohammed Rafi and Usha Mangeshkar.

In an interview with Filmfare magazine, Narayan had recalled his first recording and said, "Rajesh Roshan called up all my known haunts and asked them to convey the message that I should reach his studios immediately. I got the message just in the nick of time. I couldn't believe that I would be singing with Mohammed Rafi saab. He saw my nervousness and told me to give my best shot."

The singer was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2016 for his contribution to the music industry.

Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan Calls Aditya Narayan 'Childish'; Says THIS About Amit Kumar's Comment

"I feel like I am living a dream. I always wanted to become a famous singer, who would be remembered by people and whose songs would play on the radio. My father was a farmer, and I used to live in a village in Nepal. I started singing in my village and in my school. People used to love my voice. My mother was a folk singer, so even I started singing folk songs. But my father wanted me to become a doctor or an engineer. Magar wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai (Whatever is destined to happen, happens). I was so inclined towards music that I used to sing for a radio in Katmandu. Then I got a musical scholarship from the Indian embassy in Nepal, and I came to Mumbai. After struggling for 10 years, I got my first break with QSQT. So, from being a boy from a village to receiving a Padma Bhushan now, it seems like a dream. I feel I deserved the award. But, I never expected to get one," Udit had said in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2016.