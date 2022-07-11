Hruta Durgule Reveals Why She Wanted To Keep Her Marriage A Private Affair

Maharashtra's crush Hruta Durgule broke many people's hearts by getting married to her director-boyfriend Prateek Shah on May 18, 2022, in Mumbai. The Man Udu Udu Zhala actress kept her wedding simple and low-key and fans were surprised with the same.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hruta Durgule released the reason behind keeping her marriage a low-key affair. While elaborating the reason, Hruta said, "Everybody is asking why your wedding was so hush-hush and private. But I always wanted it like that. I always wanted just close friends and people who were close to me (at the wedding). It happened the way I wanted it. All the pre-wedding rituals took place at home in the presence of our close friends and family. We clubbed everything together because to get an off (from their TV shows) was difficult. The day was so beautiful that I didn't want it to end."

Hruta Durgule is currently busy shooting for Man Udu Udu Zhala, on the other hand, her husband Prateek Shah is busy directing his show, Radha Mohan. Due to their respective busy schedule, they got a short time to go on a honeymoon to Morocco. She said that it was quite difficult for them to meet due to their tight work schedule.

Advertisement Advertisement

She said, "This was like an escape for us. We are happy that we had a good time. It was fun. We clubbed everything in one day and kept the wedding ceremonies short as we were certain that we wanted to go out. And it was difficult to even get a one-day break. Our production (houses) was so kind. Otherwise, it is very difficult for a protagonist to get a holiday from a daily soap. We were keen to travel so we used most of our dates there."

Talking about Hruta Durgule, she has also acted in TV shows such as Durva and Phulpakharu. The actress is all set to make her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Ananya. The film is slated to release on July 22, 2022. She is also a part of Timepass 3, which is releasing on July 29, 2022.