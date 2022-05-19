Hruta Durgule Gets Married To Fiancé Prateek Shah; Man Udu Udu Zhala And Radha Mohan Stars Attend Wedding

Popular Marathi TV actress Hruta Durgule finally tied the knot with her popular TV director-fiancé Prateek Shah on May 18, 2022, in Mumbai. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members. Let us tell you, Hruta is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala. On the other hand, Prateek Shah is directing Zee TV's new show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles.

Newlyweds Hruta and Prateek jointly shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding on their respective Instagram handles. They captioned each post as, "To Now And Forever ❤️🧿 18.05.2022 ✨."

For the wedding, Hruta Durgule wore a traditional yellow coloured kashta saree while Prateek Shah donned a white indo-western outfit paired with pheta. The couple looked amazing together, and their fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful moments from the wedding.

After the wedding, Hruta and Prateek threw a grand reception party for their friends. Prateek was looking dapper in a navy blue coloured suit. On the other hand, Hruta looked elegant in a pink designer gown. Interestingly, their wedding and reception were attended by Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat, Adish Vaidya, Revati Lele, Suyash Tilak, Aayushi Bhave, Shabir Ahluwalia, Swati Shah, Sumit Arora, Ruturaj Phadke, Ajinkya Raut, Reena Madhukar and many others.

For the unversed, Hruta and Prateek got engaged in December 2021. The couple made their relationship official a few days before their engagement on Instagram. Talking about the actress, Hruta Durgule has featured in several Marathi TV shows such as Phulpakharu, Durva and so on. She will next be seen in Marathi films Timepass 3 and Ananya.

Prateek Shah is the son of Marathi actress Mugdha Shah. He has directed several TV shows such as Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Manmohini, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and so on.

Filmibeat congratulates Hruta and Prateek on their wedding!