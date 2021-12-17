Hruta Durgule To Get Engaged To BF Prateek Shah? Man Udu Udu Zhala Actress Instagram Post Gives Hint

A few weeks ago, Maharashtra's crush and Man Udu Udu Zhala actress Hruta Durgule announced her relationship with popular Hindi shows director Prateek Shah on Instagram. After announcing their relationship, the couple often shares their romantic pictures on social media. Interestingly, they had also made their first public appearance together at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.

Well, fans are indeed in love with their bond. Amidst all, Hruta Durgule recently shared a post on Instagram, in which she hinted about her engagement with Prateek Shah. On Thursday (December 16, 2021), Hruta shared a picture with Prateek and captioned the post as, "How did I get so lucky ?! ❤️🧿🤗 Thank you @prateekshah1 for existing ✨🤗 Here's to a lifetime of never ending laughter attacks , nonstop blabbering , unreasonably happy friendship and lifelong faithful love ❤️ Here's to today and forever ✨🧿 #8daystogo #happiness #grateful #positivevibesonly #blessedandhow."

In the above picture's caption, she mentioned the hashtag #8daystogo. Looks like, the adorable couple is all set to get engaged on December 25, 2021, on the occasion of Christmas. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Interestingly, Prateek Shah also commented on Hruta Durgule's post. He wrote, "Thank YOU for the unconditional love and support- for you being YOU ... for believing in US and cheers to taking our first little step together ❤️ 😇 🧿."

Talking about the couple, Hruta Durgule is currently seen in the Zee Marathi show, Man Udu Udu Zhala opposite Ajinkya Raut. She shot to fame with the show, Phulpakharu. On the other hand, Prateek Shah is the son of Marathi actress Mugdha Shah. He has directed TV shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and so on.