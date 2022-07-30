Timepass 3 Movie Review: Prathamesh Parab And Hruta Durgule’s Film, Not Enough ‘Timepass’

Film: Timepass 3

Cast: Prathamesh Parab, Hruta Durgule, Bhau Kadam, Sanjay Narvekar, Vaibhav Mangle,Manmeet Pem

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Rating: * * ½

Runtime: 122 mins

The third edition of Ravi Jadhav's hit comedy franchise Timepass runs with principle character, Dagdu aka DSP's (played by ( Prathamesh Parab) youthful foibles and romantic adventures, yet again. The sequel in 2015, Timepass 2, was set 15 years after the first part. So this third installment, Timepass 3, takes the story back in time to a younger Dagdu, and his friends, Kombda, Malaria and Balbharti.

The narrative focuses a fair bit on Dagdu's 'by hook or by crook' attempt at passing his 12th standard exams and follows through with his paying a princely capital of Rs.25,000 to get admission into science with his 'distinctive' 36% marks.

Once in college, Dagdu wants to turn a new leaf and almost succeeds - till he falls for a boisterous, tapori porgi Palavi (Hruta Durgule), daughter of a don named Dinkar Patil aka DP (Sanjay Narvekar). Palavifalls in love with Dagdu's new fangled sober, soft-spoken, gentlemanly demeanour. But of course, the father of his old flame Prajakta, villain-in-chief Madhav Lele aka Shakaal (Vaibhav Mangle), is not about to allow this new 'true love' to run its course.

There's not much of a plot to work with here - just another set of events meshed together with a few punch lines and rhyming dialogues to generate comedic moments. But more than the slapstick set-pieces, it's the mashed-up lingo that earns a few titters. Nothing to laugh out loud here...but the first 40 odd minutes of the runtime manages to earn a fair bit of smiles before the narrative begins to get heavy-duty and all weighed down by contradictions, misguided righteous angst and sentiment - all that don't really make logical sense.

Unfortunately none of the characters here play true to type. In its attempt to spring a few surprises, the scripting becomes wayward with characters appearing opportunistic rather than true.

The songs don't bring any relief either. Instead, they feel forced and totally out-of-place - especially the tasteless number that comes just after Dagdu's invite to Palavi to attend a Satyanarayan puja.

The Timepass franchise that garnered an audience for its blend of hit music and riotous comedy has obviously become tame and uninspired in its third editon. The scenes featuring Sanjay Narvekar as Don Dinkar Patil torturing his victims in comedic fashion has a certain appeal as it's presented in a humorous way. The performances are well suited to the theme and the assorted actors manage good comedic timing.

Even though there's a fair bit of entertainment to be had here, it does feel as if Ravi Jadhav and his co-scriptwriters have run out of ideas and so are basically making do with mediocre material just to keep the brand alive in public memory.