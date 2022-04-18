Hruta Durgule And Prateek Shah To Get Married Next Month: Report

May 2022 is going to be a wedding month in Marathi Film Industry. A few days ago, we informed our readers that Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole will be tying the knot on May 7 in an intimate wedding ceremony. And now, famous Marathi couple Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah are also planning to tie the knot next month.

A report published in Times of India suggests that Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah will be tying the knot on May 18, 2022. It has to be noted that the couple has not yet confirmed the date. However, a source close to the couple informed the portal that they will get married on May 18 in Mumbai. Currently, they are busy with their respective projects.

For the unversed, Hruta Durgule is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala. On the other hand, Prateek Shah is busy directing the Zee TV show Radha Mohan. Let us tell you, Hruta and Prateek have been dating each other for quite a long time now.

The duo got engaged in December 2021 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Interestingly, Hruta Durgule and Prateek Shah often share mushy pictures on their respective social media handles. After this news, their fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of their wedding. Stay tuned!