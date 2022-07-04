Veteran actor Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has hit the jackpot with Lokesh Kangaraj directorial Vikram. The movie, which is the second installment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Karthi starrer Kaithi has become the most profitable venture in the Kollywood industry. Made on the budget of about Rs 150 Crore, the movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore and secured more than Rs 400 Crore-the highest in the Kollywood Film Industry to date.
Vikram Day 31 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Flick Is Just Days Away From OTT Premiere
Take a look at Vikram 31 Days worldwide box office collection as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 177.57 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 30.23 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 20.90 Crore
Kerala - Rs 38.69 Crore
ROI - Rs 12.56 Crore
Overseas - Rs 121.53 Crore
Total worldwide collection - Rs 401.42 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Kamal Haasan is backed by a tremendous cast that includes Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the film, in roles that are tailor-made for them. The director succeeded in making a spot-on commercial film with a multi-star cast and made it a double blockbuster.
Kamal Haasan produced Vikram under his own Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran. The movie made unprecedented profits and Kamal Haasan took the opportunity to thank and shower the cast and crew of the film with expensive gifts.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.
