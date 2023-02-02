Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Star Amudhavanan Talks About His 'Relationship' With Janani In Latest Viral Interview!

Amudhavanan gave an interview to a media portal recently and fans call it as his best interview after Bigg Boss. The main reason is, in this interview he clearly explained about his relationship with Janany.

Amudhavanan has become the record holder of being the contestant who walked out with the highest cash box in the history of Bigg Boss.

The 6th season of Tamil Bigg Boss started with 21 contestants and only 6 contestants namely Shivin, Vikraman, Amudavanan, Azeem, Maina and Kathiravan made it to the final week. Other contestants who are eliminated have also been sent into the Bigg Boss house.

In Bigg Boss, a cash box is sent at the end of every season. Competitors who want to leave can take the money in that box and leave. Even time increases the value of money. In the 5 seasons so far, only Kavin, Gabriella and Cibi have walked away with the cash box.

Advertisement