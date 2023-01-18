Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Is Likely To Win The Season, Here Is The Reason

The
title
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
has
been
revealed.
Bigg
Boss
programs
are
being
aired
on
Vijay
TV
since
2017.
Bigg
Boss
season
6
started
last
October
after
5
seasons
have
been
completed.
A
total
of
21
contestants
participated
in
this
event.
They
are
mostly
small
screen
celebrities.
Out
of
the
21
contestants,
GP
Muthu,
Shanti
Master,
Asal
Kolar,
Sherin,
Maheshwari,
Nivashini,
Robert
Master,
Quincy,
Ram,
Ayesha,
Janani,
Dhanalekshmi,
Manikandan,
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi,
ADK
and
Kathiravan
have
been
eliminated
so
far.
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Myna
Nandini,
Azeem
and
Amudhavanan
are
the
only
5
contestants
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
this
week.
It
is
the
last
week
before
the
grand
finale.
Among
them
Amudavanan
has
won
the
finale
ticket
and
entered
the
finals
already.
Out
of
these
5,
only
one
contestant
will
be
the
winner.
Bigg
Boss
will
this
Saturday.
With
only
two
more
days
to
go,
the
expectation
is
high
as
to
who
will
be
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss.
Accordingly,
fans
are
saying
that
Vikraman,
who
belongs
to
the
VCK
party,
has
a
high
chance
of
winning
and
Shivin,
who
is
a
transgender,
can
win
the
Bigg
Boss
title.
But
some
fans
are
strongly
saying
that
small
screen
actor
Azeem
is
the
Bigg
Boss
title
winner.
Right
from
the
day
one,
Azeem's
style
has
been
to
belittle
and
disrespect
his
fellow
contestants.
He
talk
as
cheap
as
he
can.
He
has
been
recording
his
existence
by
blaspheming
others
without
discrimination
of
men
and
women.
Due
to
this,
the
demand
to
send
Azeem
out
with
a
red
card
is
getting
stronger
from
the
beginning.
However,
Azeem,
who
gets
nominated
every
week,
somehow
manages
to
save.
In
this
case,
his
fans
are
saying
that
Azeem
is
the
Bigg
Boss
title
winner.
But
if
Azeem
is
given
the
title
of
Bigg
Boss,
there
is
also
opposition
that
it
will
set
a
wrong
example.
If
Azeem
is
given
the
title
of
Bigg
Boss,
the
contestants
participating
in
the
subsequent
seasons
will
also
disrespect
their
fellow
contestants
like
him.
But
it
is
said
that
Vijay
TV
has
decided
to
give
the
title
to
Azeem.
Who
will
win
the
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
title
will
be
known
officially
in
two
ore
days.
Let's
wait
and
see
if
our
prediction
works.