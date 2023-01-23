Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Azeem's Win Receives Huge Criticism; Fans Evaluate Reasons For Vikraman's Loss
While unable to digest the fact that Azeem won, Vikraman's fans started to analyze the reasons for his loss. They all opine that his political association with 'Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi' party played the spoilsport
The
most
awaited
season
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
ended
with
finalist
Mohammed
Azeem
winning
the
titular
trophy
and
a
cash
prize
of
Rs
50
Lakh,
plus
a
brand
new
luxury
ride.
The
grand
finale
episode
was
aired
on
January
22
on
Vijay
TV
and
is
available
to
stream
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Vikraman
stood
as
the
first
runner-up
with
Shivin
Ganesan
retaining
the
top
third
position.
However,
the
win
of
Mohammed
Azeem,
a
television
personality
wasn't
met
with
the
expected
pomp
and
gaiety.
His
win
is
met
with
huge
criticism
and
a
section
of
the
show's
fans
are
disappointed
about
the
same.
They
have
taken
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
to
express
the
same.
The
fans
of
the
show
were
baffled
at
the
shocking
decision
taken
by
the
makers
of
the
show.
Finalist
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan's
fans
were
upset
about
the
decision
for
crowning
Mohammed
Azeem
as
the
title
winner,
although
Vikraman
was
leading
with
more
votes.
Before
the
finale,
trends
suggested
that
Vikraman
will
emerge
as
the
winner
of
the
season.
Mohammed
Azeem
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
While
unable
to
digest
the
fact
that
Azeem
won,
Vikraman's
fans
started
to
analyze
the
reasons
for
his
loss.
They
all
opine
that
his
political
association
with
'Viduthalai
Chiruthaigal
Katchi'
party
played
the
spoilsport.
The
season
hosted
by
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
was
deemed
the
most-uninteresting
one
out
of
the
six.
Kamal
Haasan
is
said
to
have
informed
the
makers
of
the
show
about
his
exit
from
the
franchise
from
the
following
season,
as
a
host.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
Final
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Out
of
21
contestants
who
entered
the
house
on
October
9,
by
the
end
of
106
days,
contestants
like
GP
Muthu,
who
walked
away
in
the
very
first
week
of
the
show,
Amudhavanan,
the
comedian,
and
actress
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi
gained
popularity
other
than
the
finalists.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 13:07 [IST]