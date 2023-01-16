Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Aka Imlie Bags THIS Spot In Top 10 Popular Fiction Characters Of 2022 List
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer might be busy playing a dignified game in Salman Khan's show but for audience, she will always remain their favourite Imlie. The talented actress impressed the viewers with her power-packed performance as a feisty Imlie in the hit Star Plus show. Before she entered the BB 16 house, the TV diva won several hearts with her rocking act in Imlie.
Guess what? Although Sumbul Touqeer Khan is no longer a part of the show, she has managed to secure a spot in Ormaz's top 10 most popular fiction characters of 2022. Yes, you read that right!
Our very own Imlie added another milestone to her at such a young age. Kudos to her.
On a related note, Sumbul Touqeer got saved from eliminations last week as the fans voted for her in huge numbers. She was nominated along with Sreejita De, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sreejita;s journey came to an end as she received the least number of votes.
Sumbul's close friends Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving the former in tears. She broke down as she expressed her pain of bidding adieu to her beloved mates in the BB 16 house.
What do you think about Sumbul Touqeer's achievement? Isn't she a rockstar? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
