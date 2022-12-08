The elimination process is the sad part of the Bigg Boss reality show. The latest contestant was Faima, who is a strong, independent, and tough girl contestant. She left the house in the elimination process during the 13th week. With her exit from the show, the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show now has only seven housemates going to the further level.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Either Keerthi Or Sri Satya Will Likely Leave The House In Week 14!
Except for Srihan, all the housemates are nominated for eviction for the 14th-weekend process. Among all, Revanth, Inaya, and Rohit are leading the public vote poll while Sri Satya, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy are falling behind. However, as we already know how public votes have got a minimum to do with the maker's decision to evict a contestant, insider buzz suggests that one among Keerthi or Sri Satya could possibly leave the house in the upcoming weekend.
Sri Satya and Keerthi are television actresses who rose to fame with the portrayal of several characters in soap operas. While Keerthi comes across as a mentally weak person who is good at physical tasks, Sri Satya is a clever girl with a sound mind and confidence. It is to be seen who among these two will pack their bags. Or, is someone else other than these two set to meet their family outside the house? Wait and see.
Both the contestants have a heart-wrenching personal life stories. Sri Satya fell in love and got cheated, which prompted her to end life. She was revived but her mother, owing to the sudden shock and grief has become paralysed completely. She is wheel-chair bound and cannot do anything on her own. Satya, who is the only bread winner of the family is said to have been working hard in several shifts to cater to them. Meanwhile, Keerthi, a native to Mangalore, lost her entire family in a car accident and is the only survivor. She adopted a girl child after settling down but the child couldn't survive a heart condition and passed away.
Abhinayasri, Shaani, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Surya, Arjun Kalyan, Sudeepa, Baladitya, Vasanthi, Faima, Geetu, Raj, and Marina have come out of the house due to eliminations.
Stay tuned to Star Maa from 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest happenings of season 6. The entire episodes of the season are also available on Disney+ Hotstar to stream. In addition, a round-the-clock telecast of the show is available for the fans of the contestants on Star Maa Music.
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Revanth And Rohit Gain More Number Of Votes Than The Rest!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: For Winning The Ticket To Finale, Srihan Escapes Week 14 Nominations
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's How Much Faima Took Home For Her Participation In The Reality Show!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Shocked At First After Being Eliminated But I'm Content With My Game, Says Faima
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Contestant Faima Bids The Reality Show Goodbye
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Becomes Father To His First Child, A Baby Girl On December 2!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Who Is Going To Be The First Finalist Of The Season? Ticket To Finale Task Ensues
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Faima Lashes Out At Revanth & Exposes His Manipulative Behaviour!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's How Much Raj Took Home For His 12 Weeks Stint Inside The House!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rajsekhar Packs The Bags & Leaves The House In The 12th Week Episode
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rohit Gets Evicted From The House Right After His Wife Marina Left?