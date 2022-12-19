    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanth Said "I Chose Fame Over Money"; Takes An Indirect Dig At Srihan

      By
      |
      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale
      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale
      Photo Credit:

      Singer LV Revanth, popular as Revanth won the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu trophy in the grand finale that was aired on December 18. The 105 days show of season 6 began on September 4 with as many as 21 contestants entering the Bigg Boss 6 house.

      After being declared the winner, Revanth was received amid cheers by his family, friends, and fans in Hyderabad. There was a celebratory mood around his house as fans arranged a welcome stage, a cake, and a podium for him to speak and address them. He was welcomed home with lots of hungama in the form of music and dance.

      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanth's Total Prize Money, Remuneration, & Perks Listed Out!Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanth's Total Prize Money, Remuneration, & Perks Listed Out!

      Speaking to the YouTube media channels, Revanth expressed, "I miss the Bigg Boss house and the affection. I am blessed with a Lakshmi Devi (daughter) and I won the cup. I thank the media darlings for your support and encouragement."

      BB6 Telugu Revanth
      BB6 Telugu Revanth
      Photo Credit:

      "I and Srihan are both good friends and we are both winners. But I won the title and it is permanent. Money can be earned and spent. When you have fame, it is easy to earn money. I have the fame as the season's winner and I can do so much now, said Revanth, when questioned about how he feels about Srihan, the runner-up, and his friend.

      Further, he added, "I lost Rs 40 Lakh for the cup and that is a sad thing but I have stuck to my word. Srihan's father earlier said 'No' to the suitcase offer but then they went back. But I stood on my word about winning the title. I want my name to appear on google when someone goes back and searches for the season's winner."

      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ex-Contestants Compelled Srihan To Opt For Suitcase Prize Money, Here's Why!Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ex-Contestants Compelled Srihan To Opt For Suitcase Prize Money, Here's Why!

      Revanth said, "I am a stubborn person and I stick to my words. People discouraged me. Along with the quarantine period, I was there for 120 days. But when I was playing the game, all of them were scared to disturb me. I never spoke badly about anyone even if they did behind me. That is Revanth's character."

      He further added that a person like Raj, who was against me from the beginning said that 'Revanth Is The winner' and, 'I like it when you win the show' said Adi Reddy,' a top reviewer, which is enough."

      Comments

      MORE BIGG BOSS 6 TELUGU NEWS

      Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X