Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Live Updates: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded Finale!

The grand finale of the India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is now going on air on the Star Maa channel. The finale is held on the 105th day of the game show that began on September 4. Season 6 had a total of 21 contestants and only five among them reached the finale.

The show began with the host Nagarjuna's smashing entry on the dais. He had Vikram's 'The Evil Is Coming' track for his introduction. Later, after briefing about the show, he announced that the season's ex contestants would take over the stage.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Internet

First up, Arjun Kalyan and Vasanthi, now the Bigg Boss Jodi came up with a dance. They are followed by Sudeepa and Marina.

Surya, Faima, and Raj danced together for 'Ranjithame' and set the stage on fire.

Abhinaya sri, a professional dancer and one of the ex-contestant performed solo for a mass song from Ravi Teja's film. Then Geetu and Arohi appeared together to dance. They are then joined by all the contestants on the stage.

After the dance performance, Nagarjuna turned to the ex-contestants and greeted each of them. Along with them, parents of the finalists Revanth, Rohit, Adi Reddy, and Srihan have also come to the sets to witness the finale. Former colleagues of keerthi all the way from Bengaluru have flown in in her support. Keerthi had a sweet surprise.

Nagarjuna asked Baladitya about his new born daughter and her naming ceremony. Geetu, Chanti, Vasanthi, Abhinayasri, Arjun Kalyan, and Raj were asked about their experience after leaving the Bigg Boss show.

Another contestant Neha Chaudhary, who is all set to tie the knot on December 17 was also present for the finale episode, to cheer for her friends.

Meanwhile, the finalists inside the house were introduced again as they all decked-up with festive clothes for the finale.The next segment is where Nagarjuna asked the Bigg Boss to play the season's entire journey, which turned out to be an emotional one. Housemates Geetu, Vasanthi, Faima, and Sri Satya among others cried happytears after watching the journey.

To know the top five finalists favourite positions in the house, Nagarjuna asked them to place crowns with their photos pasted to them and claim the spot.

Beginning with Keerthi, she placed her crown at the VIP lounge area saying that is her favourite place. Rohit too, chose the same spot and placed his crown there. Srihan chose to place his crown in the Kitchen area and said that he earlier knew making only non-vegetarian food. "I learned making vegetarian dishes and every housemate appreciated my food. I'm very proud and happy about it," he added. Adi Reddy placed his crown by the lounge area near swimming pool. He recollected that his memories were entirely surrounding that place in the house. Revanth then chose to put his crown at the gaming zone as he said it excites him all the time.

Later, singer Nakash Aziz sang a couple of songs like 'Rakamma', 'Let's Party', 'Tauba Tauba', and 'Boss Party.'

Later, Nagarjuna asked the finalists to give some awards to the evicted housemates. When asked Revanth about who is the best cook, he took Marina's name. He mentioned Sudeepa too, but since Marina was in the house for a longer time, he chose Marina. Then Adi Reddy decided that the best dancer award should be given to Faima.

BB6 Telugu Finale Photo Credit: Star Maa

Later, sleeping star of the house category of award was given away to Sri Satya after Keerthi mentioned her name. Best award for the Gamer was given to Raj by Rohit. Srihan was asked to name the best lover boy and then he named Arjun Kalyan.Nagarjuna then unveiled the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu winner trophy, to the excitement of the contestants and finalists. VJ Sunny was then called on to the stage to speak about how the trophy holder's life would be changed forever.

He then said, "I dreamt of being part of Bigg Boss. I was selected and then got rejected for three times before I made it to the show. But I had this zeal to be part of the show. Out of my experience, I can say that one would turn into a best human first. I have become an unstoppable Sunny."

He further added, "I am the most happiest person in the world, according to myself. I have the feeling to uplift the name and brand of Bigg Boss." He wished the finalists good luck.

Nikhil Siddhartha then entered the Bigg Boss house and danced his heart out with the contestants. He put the Red hat on Rohit's head and brought him to the stage.

BB6 Telugu Finalists Photo Credit: Star Maa

Stay tuned to this space for more such updates.