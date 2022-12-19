Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanth's Total Prize Money, Remuneration, & Perks Listed Out!

Singer Revanth Photo Credit: Star Maa

The finale of the world's biggest Television reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, was a grand event. Singer Revanth emerged as the winner of the season but it was rather a pitiful situation on the dais as the host Nagarjuna turned tables for him immediately. Runner-up of the season, Srihan returned home with a cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. The anticipation of becoming the winner, the excitement and suspense around announcing the same has gone missing due to Srihan's decision of accepting the suitcase prize money. To add to it, Nagarjuna announced Srihan as the actual winner according to the public votes seconds after he presented the winner's trophy to Revanth, on the same stage.

Keeping aside all this humiliation of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu winner Revanth, all his earnings from the season's finale are now a topic of discussion. Revanth was offered a cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh only, along with the title trophy he lifted as the winner. In addition, his perks include a 600 square yards plot in one of the Suvarna Bhumi ventures worth Rs 25 Lakh in the outskirts of Hyderabad. A Maruti Suzuki Brezza car was also given to him as promised, by one of the sponsors of the show.

Meanwhile, Revanth, who earlier won the biggest Indian singing reality show Indian Idol season 9, is one of the busiest Tollywood playback singers. He was roped in for the show for a weekly remuneration of Rs 60,000. For his participation in the reality show, Revanth received another Rs 9 Lakh in the form of remuneration only.

On the personal front, Revanth, who was inside the house away from network and family for about four months, exited the show as a winner of the season as well as a father to his first child with wife Anvitha. He is elated and content.