Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Contestant Neha Chaudhary Gets Married To Her Boyfriend Of 13 Years On The Finale Day

One of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show, Neha Chaudhary finalled tied the wedding knot on December 17. The lady lass, who is a multi-talented woman got into the world's biggest reality show's Telugu season for her vast personal and professional profile.

Neha Chaudhary got married to her friend Anil. He and Neha have known eachother since a very long time, 13 years to be precise. Neha, who was turned into a bride following the traditional south-India style called 'Pellikuthuru', came out to attend the grand finale event. She made sure that she took part in the finale even if it was for a couple of hours. Immediately, the new bride rushed to her wedding venue. According to Neha, her wedding was on the same day where grand finale's shooting took place, at 10 pm.

Neha Chaudhary is a sports person, and the tasks she played inside the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house were remarkable. Although not as popular as the Television actors who are her co-housemates, Neha managed to make her presence felt among 21 members. For not having a proper public following, Neha couldn't survive inside the house very long. She was evicted from the game show during the third week itself. However, she is friends with every contestant inside the house.

From the pictures from the wedding that went viral on social media, we can see housemates Raj, Inaya, Arjun Kalyan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi, Shaani, Chanti, Inaya Sultana, and Baladitya were present during her muhurtham. They all posed for a couple of pictures together. Anchor-turned-actor Prashanti was also seen posing with them during the wedding ceremony.

Neha has an interesting social media profile and her Instagram bio reads,A gymnast, National champion, Engineer, TV Anchor, Sports Presenter, Actress, Dance, Model, Yoga Trainer, Athlete, Swimmer, & Bigg Boss 6 Contestant.