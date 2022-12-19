Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ex-Contestants Compelled Srihan To Opt For Suitcase Prize Money, Here's Why!

Srihan Photo Credit: Star Maa

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season Runner-Up Srihan walked away from the show with a whole lot of cash and appreciation. In a way, it is Srihan's win and celebration on the stage even if Revanth lifted the season's title trophy.

Starting from Sri Satya, all the housemates except for Sudeepa, Abhinayasri, and Arohi, advised Srihan to go for the suitcase prize money. This decision from housemates prompted Srihan to reconsider. At the same time, Srihan's father, who prevented his son from accepting the offer in the previous offer, now asked him to pick it up. Then Srihan said, "As per my parents' advice, I will go with the offer."

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Breaking! Srihan To Be The Runner-Up Of The Season?

There was a huge buzz around Revanth's win in the outside world. The ex-contestants, who understood it right away, started to advise Srihan to come out with the suitcase as it would be a wise decision for a top two contestant to make. While it would affect the feelings of some, practically, picking up the prize money is what makes one the winner. By understanding the same, some of the housemates like Geetu, Adi Reddy, Arjun Kalyan, and Surya made several gestures with their hands to persuade Srihan. Adding to it, the amount offered was rather huge for a No.

When the top two finalists were offered a golden suitcase with prize money by the host Nagarjuna, they rejected it. The initial amount was Rs 20 Lakh. However, Nagarjuna tried to persuade Revanth and Srihan and therefore increased the prize money to Rs 30 Lakh. He said, "Winning the trophy is also a win but making the right choice at the right time is victorious." Even then, both Srihan and Revanth stood by their word- "I want the cup." Then, Nagarjuna asked Revanth's mother and Srihan's parents to suggest the contestants. Srihan's father replied, "Taking the suitcase prize money would mean disrespect to the fans who voted for you all this time." Srihan agreed and he then said 'No' to the offer.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Grand Finale: Runner-Up Srihan Makes A Wise Move; Accepts Suitcase Prize Money!

After giving them some time to think about the offer, Nagarjuna then announced that the cash prize was increased to Rs 40 Lakh and the winner will only get Rs 10 Lakh. Then, before giving them some time to revisit their earlier decision, Nagarjuna turned to the ex-contestants of the season to give their opinion on the same.

Srihan's decision impacted the winner's glory that Revanth would have received on the stage. There was no anticipation or enthusiasm.