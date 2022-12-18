Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Promo: Ravi Teja, Radha, Nikhil & Nagarjuna Set Stage On Fire With Their Camaraderie

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Photo Credit: Star maa

Albeit late, the makers of Telugu Television's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 have released the much-awaited promo of the epic grand finale. The finale is set to go on air at 6 pm on December 18.

The promo gave the viewers of the reality show a peek into the grandeur that the event is going to be. The host Nagarjuna made a dashing and regal entry to the dais, dressed in all Black. He then invited Massraja Ravi Teja to the dais and had a reminiscing moment talking about their 'Ninne Pelladutha' days. Ravi Teja began his acting career with this film, which featured Nagarjuna in the lead role. Ravi Teja went on to share his experience with his 'Dhamaka' heroine Sreeleela that Nagarjuna is the person who signed his first pay cheque.

Nagarjuna then asked Ravi Teja to go inside the house with a suitcase full of money and offer it to the top three contestants. The actor playfully in all his energetic avatar entered the house and chatted with the finalists Revanth, Srihan, and Keerthi. According to the promo, none have accepted the offer.

Meanwhile, actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who was last seen in Karthikeya 2, entered the house to eliminate one housemate among the top five. He was asked to put a hat on the contestant's head. He is said to have brought out Rohit from the final race.

Radha on Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

Yesteryear actress Radha was on the dais with Nagarjuna, as a special guest. She danced with one of the housemates Baladitya, who claimed to have been her biggest fan. A sizzling dance performance by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is said to be the highlight of the grand finale. In addition, there are several singers of Tollywood who crooned some foot-tapping numbers on the occasion.

Apart from them, one of the season 6 contestants, Abhinayasri performed on the stage. The rest of the eliminated housemates took a seat on the sets, showing up for their friends in the finale.

