Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: 'REAL' Winner Shrihan Reveals What He Will Do With Prize Money Of Rs 40 Lakh

Srihan is the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 runner-up. By accepting the golden suitcase with a cash prize of a whopping Rs 40 Lakh, he first shocked the finalist Revanth. After Nagarjuna announced that Srihan is the actual winner as per the voting percentage, Srihan stole the thunder of the season's winner Revanth immediately after he lifted the trophy. This is the first time in the history of the Bigg Boss Telugu show that a runner-up was rewarded and the winner was discouraged toward the end.

Srihan, speaking to the media after the finale shared, "According to the public, I am the winner. Nagarjuna sir revealed that and I'm happy. I don't have the trophy in my hand and just that. What more could I want?"

When quizzed about his decision of accepting the offer later as he denied it first, Srihan said, "I am not guilty. I did that according to the advice given by my parents. I am also happy that I won either way."

Speaking about his plans with the prize money, an elated Srihan mentioned, "I would like to get a big and nice house. There is also a lifetime offer from one of the sponsors of the show allowing me a 50 percent discount. Plus, I want to look around and buy a beautiful gift for Siri, my girlfriend," he added.

Srihan became popular through his short films and YouTube videos. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Srihan worked a Navy job for about three years, reportedly. Following his passion for movies, the youngster moved to Hyderabad. He created and produced content on his own after he was rejected by several production houses. He became popular through short films in which he acted with Siri Hanmanth, his beau. Later, Srihan grabbed some opportunities in Telugu Television. Siri Hanmanth is also an ex-contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show.