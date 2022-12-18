    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Nikhil Siddhartha Brings Out Rohit From The House Leaving The Top Four Inside!

      Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale
      The biggest Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is finally live on the Star Maa channel. The most awaited grand finale with Revanth standing out as the title winner is a star-studded event. The show began with as many as 21 contestants on September 4 and ran for 105 days until the finale.

      The host Nagarjuna welcomed the show's chief guests Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nikhil Sidhhartha, and Radha among others on a warm note. Then, during the first round of the finale, where two contestants were evicted from the show, host Nagarjuna sent actor Nikhil Siddhartha into the house to do the job.

      Nikhil Siddhartha, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film with Anupama Parameswaran titled 18 Pages evicted Rohit from the show, making him the fifth finalist.

      Stay tuned to this space for more such updates.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 18:24 [IST]
