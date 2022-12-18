Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Nikhil Siddhartha Brings Out Rohit From The House Leaving The Top Four Inside!

The
biggest
Telugu
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
is
finally
live
on
the
Star
Maa
channel.
The
most
awaited
grand
finale
with
Revanth
standing
out
as
the
title
winner
is
a
star-studded
event.
The
show
began
with
as
many
as
21
contestants
on
September
4
and
ran
for
105
days
until
the
finale.
The
host
Nagarjuna
welcomed
the
show's
chief
guests
Ravi
Teja,
Sreeleela,
Nikhil
Sidhhartha,
and
Radha
among
others
on
a
warm
note.
Then,
during
the
first
round
of
the
finale,
where
two
contestants
were
evicted
from
the
show,
host
Nagarjuna
sent
actor
Nikhil
Siddhartha
into
the
house
to
do
the
job.
Nikhil
Siddhartha,
who
is
awaiting
the
release
of
his
upcoming
film
with
Anupama
Parameswaran
titled
18
Pages
evicted
Rohit
from
the
show,
making
him
the
fifth
finalist.