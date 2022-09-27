India's top short video app Josh, has been grabbing everyone's attention for all the right reasons. From being a one-stop place for the audience to enjoy viral content belonging to different genres and languages to giving rising stars a platform to make their dreams come true, Josh has registered its name on everyone's lips within a short period of time.
Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet And Greet Session With Krishna Vrinda Vihari Actress Shirley Setia
Recently, Josh organised a special meet-and-greet session with Shirley Setia who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Naga Shaurya's upcoming movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which is slated to release on September 23. This special event was facilitated by Saregama audio label, which is associated with the film.
As a part of promoting Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Josh hosted a campaign titled #emundira for one of the tracks called 'Emundi Ra' from the film.
As a part of this challenge, top creators from various genres from the Telugu community created content for the song. As gratification, 10 winners of this challenge got the golden chance of enjoying a meet and greet session with Shirley Setia. Further, the Saregama team also posted the three best videos selected in this challenge on their official page.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeTeCPfpXJB/?igshid=NjQxMzA2Mjk%3D
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeQsRQhAlFp/?igshid=NjQxMzA2Mjk%3D
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeVVB-igk9n/?igshid=NjQxMzA2Mjk%3D
The selected Telugu creators enjoyed a candid conversation with Shirley and even clicked pictures with her. They also created some smashing content with her.
https://share.myjosh.in/video/4e922415-9fe4-4d1a-895e-1e0941fb41e8
https://share.myjosh.in/video/0f3a3e10-bab4-47e1-8b30-8777331d0227
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ciy7T84v8SO/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CixU0UbjP2x/
Want to be a part of such amazing surprises? Then, join Josh app right away.
