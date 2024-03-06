Women’s Day Special | Mayuri Salian Reveals How Josh Helped Her Fulfil Her Dream: I Couldn’t Be More Proud

Woman,
there
are
several
aspects
to
a
woman
after
all,
she
has
several
roles
to
play
in
her
daily
life
on
both
personal
and
professional
fronts.
And
while
womanhood
deserves
to
be
celebrated
every
single
day,
the
world
has
dedicated
a
special
day
to
pay
tribute
to
the
unconditional
love
and
sacrifices
to
all
the
women
in
our
life.
We
are
talking
about
Women's
Day
which
will
be
celebrated
on
March
8.
And
while
Women's
Day
is
around
the
corner,
we
bring
out
an
inspiring
story
of
a
young
yoga
instructor
who
chose
not
to
give
up
on
her
dreams
in
her
life.
We
are
talking
about
Mayuri
Salian
who
has
not
just
shared
her
journey
but
also
revealed
how
Josh,
India's
short
video
making
app,
helped
her
achieve
her
goals.
Talking
about
her
journey,
Mayuri
revealed,
"I
started
yoga
when
I
was
8
years
old.
But
didn't
get
any
proper
coaching
following
which
I
left
yoga.
However,
it
was
in
2018
when
my
friend
forced
me
to
start
yoga
again
and
even
started
my
yoga
Instagram
page.
I
started
learning
Yoga
without
taking
my
parents'
help.
Yoga
has
been
a
big
part
of
my
life
since
I
was
introduced
to
it
in
my
very
early
years
of
life.
Along
with
studies,
I
also
participated
in
yogasana
competitions".
To
note,
Mayuri
has
won
3rd
prize
in
yoga
group
event
at
Maharashtra
mini
Olympic
games,
participated
in
khelo
India
10
ka
dum
Yogasana
women's
league,
all
india
inter-university
yogasana
championship
wherein
her
university
grabbed
the
11th
position
out
of
211
universitites.
Mayuri
also
expressed
her
gratitude
towards
Josh
which
not
just
provided
her
the
platform
to
showcase
her
talent
to
larger
audiences
but
also
became
her
shot
to
fame.
"In
this
journey,
Josh
helped
me
a
lot
in
terms
of
earning
money
which
actually
helped
me
to
gain
confidence
in
engaging
with
audience
and
start
the
online
classes.
Very
soon
I
will
be
starting
my
offline
classes
too
as
I
am
opening
a
studio,
where
I
will
be
conducting
these
Yoga
sessions
as
full-time
yoga
instructor.
I
couldn't
be
more
proud
of
myself
as
I
have
balanced
to
do
everything
by
managing
studies,
online
yoga
classes
and
finally
starting
something
this
huge,"
Mayuri
added.
"I
got
to
work
with
multiple
brands
thanks
to
Josh"
she
said.
Meanwhile,
Mayuri
has
also
come
up
with
some
effective
health
tips,
which
are
as
follows
*
Exercise
daily.
Do
proper
stretches
every
day.
You
can
go
to
gym
or
can
do
yoga
or
zumba
etc.
If
you
don't
have
time
you
can
just
do
some
warm
up
exercises
and
surya
Namaskar
that
time.
*
Eat
properly
and
on
time.
See
to
it
your
diet
is
full
of
nutrients,
protein
and
fiber.
Eat
everything
but
in
limit.
Try
to
eat
more
of
homemade
food.
*
And
stay
hydrated
means
drink
water.
At
least
8-12
glass
a
day.
And
also
sleep
well
and
rest
well.
Resting
of
your
body
is
also
important
for
recovery.
Like
Mayuri
shared,
a
lot
more
exciting
opportunities
are
up
on
Josh,
download
Josh
app
now,
and
don't
miss
out
on
all
the
fun!
