Holi 2024: Josh Creator Pragati Shukla Gives Skincare & Styline Tips Ahead Of Festival Of Colours

Holi
is
around
the
corner
and
while
everyone
is
gearing
up
for
this
festival
of
colours,
the
preparations
for
the
same
are
going
in
full
swing.
It
is
not
just
a
festival
of
colours,
but
it
is
also
a
time
to
relish
some
delicious
foods.
Amid
the
Holi
preparations,
Josh
creator
Pragati
Shukla
has
come
up
with
some
interesting
stylish
and
skincare
tips
for
Holi.
To
note,
Pragati,
who
hails
from
Gwalior,
has
done
M.
Sc.
in
Maths
and
has
been
always
been
interested
in
the
creative
field.
While
she
is
a
Makeup
Artist
for
Lakme,
she
started
her
content
creation
journey
in
2021.
Soon
she
made
her
debut
with
Josh
which
helped
her
built
an
audience
and
get
brand
collaborations,
sponsored
events,
and
other
opportunities
all
thanks
to
Josh
And
as
the
festive
mood
is
taking
over
the
nation,
Pragati
shared
the
styling
tips
and
said:
1)
Oil
your
hair
to
protect
it
from
the
harsh
Holi
colours,
going
out
with
greasy
hair
seems
like
one
of
the
worst
nightmares
a
girl
could
face,
right?
-
Consider
wearing
a
bandana
over
your
hair
and
looking
great.
2)
If
you
decide
to
wear
an
old
T-shirt,
simply
tie
a
knot
in
the
corner
to
make
it
look
quirky.
3)
Wear
a
kurta
with
denim
or
you
can
style
an
old
basic
kurta
set
with
a
colourful
duppatta,
that
will
definitely
help
you
stand
out.
Pragati
also
gave
some
essential
skincare
tips
for
Holi
which
are:
1)
The
best
tip
is
to
be
prepared
for
the
colours
even
if
you
think
you
won't
be
playing
Holi;
who
are
we
kidding,
we
all
end
up
in
colours
anyway,
so
better
be
ready.
2)
Apply
a
layer
of
oil
and
cover
it
with
a
thick
moisturiser
for
double
protection
against
colours
and
the
oily
smell.
3)
Wear
waterproof/eye
makeup
so
you
look
like
yourself,
lol!
4)To
look
chic,
apply
dark
nail
paint
and
protect
your
nails
from
harsh
colours.
5)
Finally,
a
solid
tip
is
to
wash
away
your
colours
with
good
old
malai
and
besan
from
the
kitchen.