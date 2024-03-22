Holi 2024: Josh Creator Pragati Shukla Gives Skincare & Styline Tips Ahead Of Festival Of Colours

Holi is around the corner and while everyone is gearing up for this festival of colours, the preparations for the same are going in full swing. It is not just a festival of colours, but it is also a time to relish some delicious foods. Amid the Holi preparations, Josh creator Pragati Shukla has come up with some interesting stylish and skincare tips for Holi.

To note, Pragati, who hails from Gwalior, has done M. Sc. in Maths and has been always been interested in the creative field. While she is a Makeup Artist for Lakme, she started her content creation journey in 2021.

And as the festive mood is taking over the nation, Pragati shared the styling tips and said:

1) Oil your hair to protect it from the harsh Holi colours, going out with greasy hair seems like one of the worst nightmares a girl could face, right?

- Consider wearing a bandana over your hair and looking great.

2) If you decide to wear an old T-shirt, simply tie a knot in the corner to make it look quirky.

3) Wear a kurta with denim or you can style an old basic kurta set with a colourful duppatta, that will definitely help you stand out.

Pragati also gave some essential skincare tips for Holi which are:

1) The best tip is to be prepared for the colours even if you think you won't be playing Holi; who are we kidding, we all end up in colours anyway, so better be ready.

2) Apply a layer of oil and cover it with a thick moisturiser for double protection against colours and the oily smell.

3) Wear waterproof/eye makeup so you look like yourself, lol!

4)To look chic, apply dark nail paint and protect your nails from harsh colours.

5) Finally, a solid tip is to wash away your colours with good old malai and besan from the kitchen.

