Josh: Elevating Creators' Concert Experience Through Mirchi Fan Fest Collaboration!

Josh is one of the most popular short video making app in India which has given a platform to several creators across genres and enjoys a strong position in the market. It enjoys a lot of popularity and has become the shot of fame for several creators along with being a source of entertainment for the users.

Besides, Josh is also known for several successful collaborations as well. This includes its recent collaboration with Radio Mirchi Bangla for its much talked about music concert Mirchi Fan Fest. The concert took place on March 9 at Nicco Park in Kolkata and saw performances by legendary music bands like Euphoria (Palash Sen), Bangla rock band Fossils and Bollywood artists Parmesh Verma and Raj Burman.

In fact, the concert also saw a one-of-a-kind jugalbandi by Rupam Islam of Fossils and Palash Sen and they also won millions of hearts by singing the most popular numbers.

It's always a perk being on India's most popular short video platform. Interestingly, 25 Bangla creators and artists got VIP passes for the event and enjoyed the live performances. Creator Ardita, expressed, "Being part of Josh feels like stepping onto the global stage. There's always a sense of celebration and endless opportunities awaiting you! I'm thrilled to have had the chance to experience live music here. Thank you, Josh!"

Here are some of the glimpses from the show:

https://share.myjosh.in/video/26b5d467-e6b1-40d2-9ad8-346b38e0b265?u=0x127bf431dda6df4a

https://share.myjosh.in/video/eec8fa52-8ae1-4c9a-b088-fe10c2ab8e57?u=0x45e1f0572b5ae790

https://share.myjosh.in/video/6e0957f2-2234-4809-a1b7-61219740ce4a?u=0xa50d766a0c72482b

https://share.myjosh.in/video/35100963-d8ad-442a-b4c4-3b3b99fff14d?u=0xa9ddae2528dab20a

https://share.myjosh.in/video/d0e7a11d-9a5c-4e07-bcbe-ad368274f4a5?u=0xf9914ae1e6fff450

A lot more exciting challenges are up on Josh, download Josh app now, and don't miss out on all the fun! https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eterno.shortvideos