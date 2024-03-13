Josh: Elevating Creators' Concert Experience Through Mirchi Fan Fest Collaboration!

Josh
is
one
of
the
most
popular
short
video
making
app
in
India
which
has
given
a
platform
to
several
creators
across
genres
and
enjoys
a
strong
position
in
the
market.
It
enjoys
a
lot
of
popularity
and
has
become
the
shot
of
fame
for
several
creators
along
with
being
a
source
of
entertainment
for
the
users.
Besides,
Josh
is
also
known
for
several
successful
collaborations
as
well.
This
includes
its
recent
collaboration
with
Radio
Mirchi
Bangla
for
its
much
talked
about
music
concert
Mirchi
Fan
Fest.
The
concert
took
place
on
March
9
at
Nicco
Park
in
Kolkata
and
saw
performances
by
legendary
music
bands
like
Euphoria
(Palash
Sen),
Bangla
rock
band
Fossils
and
Bollywood
artists
Parmesh
Verma
and
Raj
Burman.
In
fact,
the
concert
also
saw
a
one-of-a-kind
jugalbandi
by
Rupam
Islam
of
Fossils
and
Palash
Sen
and
they
also
won
millions
of
hearts
by
singing
the
most
popular
numbers.
It's
always
a
perk
being
on
India's
most
popular
short
video
platform.
Interestingly,
25
Bangla
creators
and
artists
got
VIP
passes
for
the
event
and
enjoyed
the
live
performances.
Creator
Ardita,
expressed,
"Being
part
of
Josh
feels
like
stepping
onto
the
global
stage.
There's
always
a
sense
of
celebration
and
endless
opportunities
awaiting
you!
I'm
thrilled
to
have
had
the
chance
to
experience
live
music
here.
Thank
you,
Josh!"