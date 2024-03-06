Sangita's Empowering Journey: Celebrating Women's Day With Entrepreneurship Dream

Sangita
Mohapatra's
journey
from
journalism
to
entrepreneurship
is
a
shining
example
of
resilience,
determination,
and
empowerment,
especially
as
we
celebrate
International
Women's
Day.
Her
remarkable
success
story,
spanning
just
seven
years,
highlights
the
incredible
potential
of
women
to
break
barriers
and
thrive
in
diverse
fields.
Born
into
a
simple
Brahmin
family
in
Puri
district,
Sangita's
journey
began
with
a
passion
for
journalism
and
a
drive
to
make
a
difference.
She
had
dreams
of
making
a
mark
in
Bhubaneswar,
especially
during
the
nationwide
discussions
on
"Make
in
India" and
startups.
Starting
her
career
at
Kanak
TV
and
later
moving
on
to
Zee
Kalinga,
she
quickly
established
herself
as
a
respected
figure
Her
reporting
prowess
caught
the
attention
of
many
However,
Sangita's
entrepreneurial
spirit
and
desire
for
innovation
led
her
to
explore
new
avenues.
When
the
buzz
around
makeup
and
startups
grew
in
the
media
industry,
Sangita
saw
an
opportunity
to
pursue
something
new.
In
December
2017,
she
ventured
into
the
makeup
industry
by
founding
FH17
Salon
at
Bhavani
Mall
in
Sahid
Naga.
Flourishing
for
the
past
six
years
the
Salon
has
earned
a
loyal
customer
base
through
its
consistent
and
exceptional
service.
Despite
lacking
brand
or
franchise
support,
Sangita
relied
on
her
personal
connections
and
a
commitment
to
excellence.
Gradually,
the
Salon
gained
popularity
and
became
the
preferred
destination
for
television,
serial,
and
film
artists,
impressing
everyone
with
its
dedication
to
quality
and
its
ability
to
compete
with
international
brands.
Sangita's
entrepreneurial
journey
has
not
only
empowered
her
but
also
enabled
her
to
provide
employment
opportunities
to
10
to
12
young
individuals.
With
her
unwavering
belief
in
her
work
and
a
focus
on
innovation,
Sangita
has
become
a
role
model
for
women
entrepreneurs
in
Odisha.
Her
annual
business
turnover
of
over
30
lakhs
speaks
volumes
about
her
success
and
determination.
Sangita's
journey
with
Josh
started
a
few
years
ago
when
she
sought
new
ways
to
share
her
passion.
Since
then,
she's
actively
created
and
shared
videos,
finding
fulfillment
in
the
platform's
diverse
community.
The
platform
has
given
her
newfound
ways
to
reach
her
target
audience,
and
engaging
with
them
has
given
her
a
sense
of
community
that
supports
her
business.
From
where
it
all
began
the
idea
of
"Make
in
India",
teamed
with
"Bharat's
Ingenious
App
Josh,
I
truly
feel
empowered
where
I
can
talk
to
my
people
via
my
content
and
feel
loved
at
all
times!
To
aspiring
creators,
Sangita
advises:
"Believe
in
yourself
and
pursue
your
dreams
fearlessly.
With
dedication
and
hard
work,
anything
is
possible."
Her
journey
serves
as
inspiration
for
others
to
explore
their
passions
on
platforms
like
Josh.
Looking
ahead,
Sangita
aims
to
expand
her
business
and
introduce
new
services,
embracing
the
potential
for
growth
in
the
beauty
industry.
Check
out
Sangita's
page
on
Josh
now!
