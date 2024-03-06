Sangita's Empowering Journey: Celebrating Women's Day With Entrepreneurship Dream

Sangita Mohapatra's journey from journalism to entrepreneurship is a shining example of resilience, determination, and empowerment, especially as we celebrate International Women's Day. Her remarkable success story, spanning just seven years, highlights the incredible potential of women to break barriers and thrive in diverse fields.

Born into a simple Brahmin family in Puri district, Sangita's journey began with a passion for journalism and a drive to make a difference. She had dreams of making a mark in Bhubaneswar, especially during the nationwide discussions on "Make in India" and startups. Starting her career at Kanak TV and later moving on to Zee Kalinga, she quickly established herself as a respected figure Her reporting prowess caught the attention of many

However, Sangita's entrepreneurial spirit and desire for innovation led her to explore new avenues. When the buzz around makeup and startups grew in the media industry, Sangita saw an opportunity to pursue something new. In December 2017, she ventured into the makeup industry by founding FH17 Salon at Bhavani Mall in Sahid Naga. Flourishing for the past six years the Salon has earned a loyal customer base through its consistent and exceptional service.

Despite lacking brand or franchise support, Sangita relied on her personal connections and a commitment to excellence. Gradually, the Salon gained popularity and became the preferred destination for television, serial, and film artists, impressing everyone with its dedication to quality and its ability to compete with international brands.

Sangita's entrepreneurial journey has not only empowered her but also enabled her to provide employment opportunities to 10 to 12 young individuals. With her unwavering belief in her work and a focus on innovation, Sangita has become a role model for women entrepreneurs in Odisha. Her annual business turnover of over 30 lakhs speaks volumes about her success and determination.

Sangita's journey with Josh started a few years ago when she sought new ways to share her passion. Since then, she's actively created and shared videos, finding fulfillment in the platform's diverse community. The platform has given her newfound ways to reach her target audience, and engaging with them has given her a sense of community that supports her business.

From where it all began the idea of "Make in India", teamed with "Bharat's Ingenious App Josh, I truly feel empowered where I can talk to my people via my content and feel loved at all times!

To aspiring creators, Sangita advises: "Believe in yourself and pursue your dreams fearlessly. With dedication and hard work, anything is possible." Her journey serves as inspiration for others to explore their passions on platforms like Josh.

Looking ahead, Sangita aims to expand her business and introduce new services, embracing the potential for growth in the beauty industry.

