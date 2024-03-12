Driving Change: Josh Teams Up With NGO Sarani for Transwomen Empowerment

Josh
Celebrates
Women's
Day:
On
March
8,
the
world
celebrated
International
Women's
Day,
a
significant
occasion
dedicated
to
honoring
the
achievements
of
women,
recognizing
the
obstacles
they
face,
and
engaging
in
discussions
about
vital
issues
like
gender
equality.
Throughout
history,
women
have
exhibited
remarkable
strength
and
resilience,
showcasing
unwavering
dedication
and
perseverance
in
the
face
of
challenges.
On
the
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day,
Josh
collaborated
with
Kolkata-based
NGO
Sarani
for
a
meaningful
initiative.
With
the
aim
of
empowering
and
fostering
self-reliance
among
transwomen
in
the
city,
Sarani
facilitated
driving
training
and
assisted
in
obtaining
car
licenses
for
ten
underprivileged
individuals,
paving
the
way
for
their
future
careers
as
independent
cab
drivers.
The
event
witnessed
the
presence
of
distinguished
women
figures,
including
actor
Mallika
Banerjee,
transgender
activist
Ranjita
Sinha,
and
ideologist
and
priest
Nandini
Bhowmik,
among
others.
Three
creators
from
Josh
were
invited
to
participate
in
the
event,
where
they
engaged
with
the
esteemed
guests
and
were
honored
for
their
contributions.
Reflecting
on
the
event,
Pallavi,
a
Josh
creator,
expressed
her
gratitude,
stating,
"I
am
truly
thankful
to
Josh
for
inviting
me
to
such
a
prestigious
event
on
the
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day.
It's
truly
inspiring
to
hear
the
remarkable
stories
of
resilience
from
numerous
transwomen
who
have
overcome
adversity
to
achieve
their
current
status."