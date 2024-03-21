Josh Creator Lakshmi Shares Simple Recipes Of Mouth-Watering Dishes For The Occasion Of Holi

Holi
Special
Recipes:
Holi,
known
as
the
'festival
of
colors,'
stands
as
one
of
India's
most
vibrant
celebrations,
marked
with
immense
enthusiasm
and
spirit.
It
symbolizes
the
victory
of
good
over
evil,
heralds
the
onset
of
spring,
and
infuses
life
with
joy.
This
year,
the
festival
will
be
celebrated
on
March
25
across
the
country.
Vibrant
hues,
lively
music,
cherished
moments
with
loved
ones,
and
mouth-watering
food
items,
all
come
together
to
celebrate
Holi
every
year.
Several
weeks
in
advancel,
preparations
for
the
two-day
festival
commence,
adorning
streets
with
colorful
decorations
and
filling
markets
with
excited
shoppers
purchasing
colored
powders
(gulal),
water
guns,
and
sweets.
As
the
festival
of
colors,
Holi,
is
around
the
corner,
Josh
creator
Lakshmi
has
come
up
with
some
interesting
recipes
to
make
the
day
more
special
and
unforgettable.
For
those
who
are
not
aware,
54-year-old
Lakshmi,
who
hails
from
Channapattana,
discovered
her
passion
for
cooking
during
the
COVID-19
pandemic.
Finding
joy
in
the
act
of
cooking
and
witnessing
others
relish
her
creations,
Lakshmi
felt
a
profound
sense
of
achievement.
Motivated
by
this
feeling,
she
embarked
on
a
journey
to
create
more
culinary
delights,
driven
by
the
desire
to
share
her
love
for
food
with
others.
Determined
to
spread
her
recipes
far
and
wide,
Lakshmi
ventured
into
creating
cooking
videos
on
various
platforms.
It
was
during
this
journey
that
she
discovered
the
Josh
app,
where
she
found
a
supportive
team
that
encouraged
her
endeavors.
Grateful
for
the
opportunities
presented
to
her,
Lakshmi
extends
her
heartfelt
thanks
to
the
Josh
app
for
their
unwavering
support.
Let's
take
a
look
at
some
easy
and
delicious
recipes
not
just
to
beat
the
heat
but
also
can
make
your
Holi
celebrations
much
better.
1.
Cherry
Milkshake
Link
-
https://share.myjosh.in/video/95cb7489-2b02-499d-bded-005fd467cc75
Ingredients
-
100g
cherries,
two
spoons
of
sugar,
one
scoop
of
vanilla
ice
cream,
and
one
glass
of
milk
Process
-
Remove
the
seeds
from
the
cherries
and
put
them
in
a
blender.
Add
milk,
sugar,
and
vanilla
ice
cream
and
blend
it
well.
2.
Heralekai
(Citron)
Juice
Link
-
https://share.myjosh.in/video/48ef576e-dade-4a0b-a4b7-f7962cc62d09
Ingredients-
One
Heralekai
(Citron),
1/4
spoon
of
Cardamom,
50g
jaggery,
and
four
glasses
of
water
Process
-
Pour
water
into
a
bowl
and
squeeze
the
Heralekai
juice
in
it.
Then
add
jaggery
and
cardamom.
Mix
well
until
the
jaggery
melts
and
enjoy!
3.
Holi
Special
Pakoda
Link
-
https://share.myjosh.in/video/a143f179-9841-4f3e-b15f-f75f94937814
Ingredients
-
Onion,
Potato,
Salt,
Chilli
Powder,
Coriander
Powder,
coriander
leaves,
curry
leaves,
1tsp
corn
flour
and
Channa
Flour
Process
-
Cut
thin
slices
of
potato
and
onion,
and
mix
with
the
above
ingredients.
Make
bite
sized
ball
and
fry
in
hot
oil.
Enjoy
crispy
quick
pakodas
4.
Raagi
Ambli
Link:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/89703df5-3084-4050-8fea-ae65768a92bf
Ingredients-
five
cups
of
water,
one
cup
of
Raagi
malt,
one
onion,
two
chilies,
250ml
curd,
and
1/2
teaspoon
cumin
powder
Process
-
Add
Raagi
Malt
to
water
and
mix
it
well
without
fire.
Turn
the
flame
on
after
it
is
mixed.
Add
onion,
chili,
cumin
seed
powder,
and
salt.
Cook
in
low
flame
until
it
is
thick.
Turn
the
stove
off
and
cool
it
down.
Add
curd
and
mix
well.
Check
out
lakshmi's
account
to
find
more
food
recipes:
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3071333b-d499-4164-9b2e-d0137d5b8014
