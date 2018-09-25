English
 »   »   »  Batti Gul Meter Chalu Day 4 Collection: This Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs. 3.16 Crores On Monday!

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Day 4 Collection: This Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs. 3.16 Crores On Monday!

     Day   Box Office Collection (in rupees)
      1     6.76 crores
      2     7.96 crores
      3     8.54 crores
      4     3.16 crores

    Batti Gul Meter Chalu Fourth Day Collection:

    Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu saw a dip in its box office collection on Monday as it minted Rs. 3.16 crores. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 3.16 crores. With two films- Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha releasing this week, will this Shahid Kapoor film cross 50 crore mark? Looks like we will have to wait and watch.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collection and wrote, "#BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 26.42 cr. India biz. #BGMC."

    Batti Gul Meter Chalu Third Day Collection

    Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu showed a slight growth in its box office collection on Saturday with minting Rs. 8.54 crores. The total box office collection now stands at 23.26 crores.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: ₹ 23.26 cr. India biz."

    Batti Gul Meter Chalu Second Day Collection

    After a low start at the box office with Rs. 6.76 crores, Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu showed some growth in its box office collection on Day 2. The film collected Rs. 7.96 crores on Saturday. The total box office collection now stands at 14.72 crores.

    Batti Gul Meter Chalu First Day Collection:

    Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma released on Friday. The film which revolves around the topic of inflated electricity bills and electricity theft problems in rural India, received mixed reviews from the critics. Speaking about the first day box office collection, the dramedy has minted an opening collection of Rs. 6.76 crores.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC."

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this film-

    Lost Forever ‏@Lost_Poet_

    "Shraddha Kapoor dates Shahid Kapoor for one week and then his friend for the other week to decide whom she'll marry. Only good thing in the first half #BattiGulMeterChalu."

    mahesh gupta ‏ @maheshgupta7101

    "One of most versatile actor of his generation @shahidkapoor and prove it again #BattiGulMeterChalu."

    Aakanksha Sadre ‏ @AakankshaSadre

    "Just see #firstdayfirstshow of #BattiGulMeterChalu with amazing acting of @Shahid_Online & @ShraddhaKapoor.. concept is superb .. Such an realistic concepts & realistic incidents.."

    Tejsi Garg ‏ @Tejsi_17

    "If you all want to make your ears bleed after hearing the word "BAL" at the speed of 10 per second then please go and watch #BattiGulMeterChalu What a big waste of time bal."

    thewickedsunny ‏ @pizzzzawithbeer

    "I never knew you can flirt with the lawyers in the courtroom. BTW huge applaud for the performances and the film. @shahidkapoor @yamigautam @ShraddhaKapoor #BattiGulMeterChalu."


