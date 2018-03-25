 »   »   » Hichki Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen after a sabbatical of four years with Siddharth P. Malhotra's Hichki. The film has the actress essaying the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome.

Initially, Hichki opened on a dull note in the morning shows. However, it picked up business in the evening shows and ended up minting an impressive opening collection of Rs. 3.30 crores on Friday.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses...Records better occupany post evening onwards...Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz...Fri Rs.3.30 cr. [961 screens. India biz.



Now as per early estimates, due to great reviews and positive word-of-mouth, Hichki has grossed approx. Rs. 5.25 crores on Day 2.



Speaking about the success of Hichki, Rani had shared, "With the incredible love that audiences have showered on Hichki and on me, they have proven that for them good cinema and good performance is the only thing that matters - not marital status, not parenthood. They have made me incredibly emotional.



Audiences have celebrated working mothers today and I will be forever thankful to them. I'm grateful to my director Siddharth P. Malhotra and my producer Maneesh Sharma for giving me a project that will forever be the most special film of my career."



Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn starrer Raid faces a decline in its business at the start of Week 2. The film has grossed a total of Rs. 66.60 crores in two weeks.



On the other hand, despite reduction in number of shows, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues to woo the box office and has earned Rs. 103 crores [Week 5].