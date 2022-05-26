Anek Box Office Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Political Thriller Mint Big Numbers?

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana's much anticipated film Anek is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (May 27). The political thriller marks Ayushmann Khurrana's second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after their 2015 hit Article 15.

Anek revolves around an undercover agent who is on a mission to restore peace in the North-eastern region of India. Going by the trailer, the film deals with the theme of identity politics and unrest in the North East.

While the trailer of the film upon its release had grabbed attention with one of Ayushmann's scene where he is talking about linguistic demarcations going viral on social media, the buzz around the film is quite low. With the makers keeping their promotions low-key, it looks like they are solely relying on their content to attract the audience to the theatres.

According to early trends, Anek is likely to mint an opening collection in the range of Rs 1-3 Crore. If the film turns out to be good then with glowing reviews and positive word of mouth, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer might see an upward trend in its business.

Also, Anek will face some tough competition from Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is having a successful run at the box office and is slowly heading towards the 100-Crore mark.

Speaking about how much box office successes matter to him, Ayushmann told DNA in an interview, "It really matters to me a lot, but this film shouldn't be seen from a commercial point of view. It is a film similar to Article 15 that nearly collected revenue of 60+ crores. Anek is not a 100 crore film, but a very significant film to watch."

He further added, "I have done commercial films like Dream Girl, Bala and a lot more, and they were even successful too so I think I get my courage from here to do such bold, significant films like Anek. Of course, my upcoming films like Doctor G and Action Hero belong to the commercial genre but this film is important for the audience."