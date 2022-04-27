Jersey Day 5 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Movie Falters At The Ticket Windows

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor's much anticipated film Jersey arrived in cinema halls on April 22. The film is an official remake of Telugu star Nani's 2019 film by the same. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had helmed the original flick, had also directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

Jersey opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, the good word of mouth failed to translated into business at the box office. Shahid Kapoor's film crashed at the ticket windows owing to Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 which is still raking in big moolah at the box office. The Hindi version of the Prashanth Neel directorial has minted Rs 329.40 Crore in Week 2 as of now.

Speaking about Jersey, the Shahid Kapoor film received a poor opening around Rs 4 Crore. The film showed a slight growth in its business on Saturday and Sunday. However, it witnessed a big drop in its collections on Monday. The film saw further decrease in its box office figures on Tuesday as it collected around Rs 1.70 Crore. The total five-day box office collection of Jersey now stands in the range of Rs 17-18 Crore.

Looking at this trend, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is likely to wrap up its business with a lifetime collection of Rs 20 Crore which is same as the Day 1 collection of the actor's last film, Kabir Singh [Rs. 20.21 cr]. Its box office journey will be cut short as this week sees the release of two big movies- Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in leading roles.