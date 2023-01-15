Shraddha Kapoor Wears An AFFORDABLE Stylish Checkered Shacket For A Night Out; Can You Guess Its Price

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most highly talented and beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Shraddha made her acting debut in 2010 with the film Teen Patti, and since then has gone on to star in several successful films, including Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Saaho, Half Girlfriend, Street Dancer 3D, and many more. In addition to her acting skills, Shraddha is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and often impresses the audience with her stylish and affordable wardrobe choices.

The actress recently made a fashion statement by wearing a checkered shacket, which was both affordable and trendy. On January 14, 2023, Shraddha Kapoor posted an adorable picture on her Instagram account with one of her co-stars from the film Luv Ka The End, Jannat Zubair. The picture was taken at the launch event of a new restaurant in Mumbai.

In the photo, both actresses were seen looking stunning in their respective outfits. For the occasion, Shraddha chose a stylish black and yellow checkered brushed shacket, which she paired with a black coordinated set and stockings. Shraddha was seen sporting a fashionable brushed twill checkered shacket featuring full sleeves, press studs down the front, and low-dropped shoulders. It also had a few pockets.

She finished off her look with natural and radiant makeup and an open hairdo, making her look even more beautiful. Overall, the actress's fashion choices always amaze her fans and followers, and this was another example of her great fashion sense. Shraddha paired the shacket with a high-neck solid black t-shirt dress and black stockings, keeping the cold weather in mind.

After some investigation, it was discovered that the actress's outfit was from the widely recognised clothing brand, H&M. The shacket is budget-friendly and can be purchased for Rs. 2699. The shacket is a perfect blend of style and affordability and can be an ideal choice for the fashion-conscious crowd. Meanwhile, to accessorise her look, she picked a matching black handbag and opted for black pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Keeping her makeup minimal, Shraddha went for soft smiley eyes and pink lips and kept her hair open.

WHAT IS A SHACKET?

As the anime suggests, a shacket is a combination of an oversized shirt and a jacket and makes for a great outfit pick for the fall.

ON WORK FRONT

Speaking of Shraddha Kapoor's professional life, the actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Stree 2.