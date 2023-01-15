Shraddha Kapoor Wears An AFFORDABLE Stylish Checkered Shacket For A Night Out; Can You Guess Its Price

Shraddha
Kapoor
is
one
of
the
most
highly
talented
and
beautiful
actresses
in
Bollywood.
Shraddha
made
her
acting
debut
in
2010
with
the
film
Teen
Patti,
and
since
then
has
gone
on
to
star
in
several
successful
films,
including
Aashiqui
2,
Baaghi,
Saaho,
Half
Girlfriend,
Street
Dancer
3D,
and
many
more.
In
addition
to
her
acting
skills,
Shraddha
is
also
known
for
her
impeccable
fashion
sense
and
often
impresses
the
audience
with
her
stylish
and
affordable
wardrobe
choices.
The
actress
recently
made
a
fashion
statement
by
wearing
a
checkered
shacket,
which
was
both
affordable
and
trendy.
On
January
14,
2023,
Shraddha
Kapoor
posted
an
adorable
picture
on
her
Instagram
account
with
one
of
her
co-stars
from
the
film
Luv
Ka
The
End,
Jannat
Zubair.
The
picture
was
taken
at
the
launch
event
of
a
new
restaurant
in
Mumbai.
In
the
photo,
both
actresses
were
seen
looking
stunning
in
their
respective
outfits.
For
the
occasion,
Shraddha
chose
a
stylish
black
and
yellow
checkered
brushed
shacket,
which
she
paired
with
a
black
coordinated
set
and
stockings.
Shraddha
was
seen
sporting
a
fashionable
brushed
twill
checkered
shacket
featuring
full
sleeves,
press
studs
down
the
front,
and
low-dropped
shoulders.
It
also
had
a
few
pockets.
She
finished
off
her
look
with
natural
and
radiant
makeup
and
an
open
hairdo,
making
her
look
even
more
beautiful.
Overall,
the
actress's
fashion
choices
always
amaze
her
fans
and
followers,
and
this
was
another
example
of
her
great
fashion
sense.
Shraddha
paired
the
shacket
with
a
high-neck
solid
black
t-shirt
dress
and
black
stockings,
keeping
the
cold
weather
in
mind.
After
some
investigation,
it
was
discovered
that
the
actress's
outfit
was
from
the
widely
recognised
clothing
brand,
H&M.
The
shacket
is
budget-friendly
and
can
be
purchased
for
Rs.
2699.
The
shacket
is
a
perfect
blend
of
style
and
affordability
and
can
be
an
ideal
choice
for
the
fashion-conscious
crowd.
Meanwhile,
to
accessorise
her
look,
she
picked
a
matching
black
handbag
and
opted
for
black
pointed-toe
stiletto
pumps.
Keeping
her
makeup
minimal,
Shraddha
went
for
soft
smiley
eyes
and
pink
lips
and
kept
her
hair
open.
WHAT
IS
A
SHACKET?
As
the
anime
suggests,
a
shacket
is
a
combination
of
an
oversized
shirt
and
a
jacket
and
makes
for
a
great
outfit
pick
for
the
fall.
ON
WORK
FRONT
Speaking
of
Shraddha
Kapoor's
professional
life,
the
actress
will
next
be
seen
in
Luv
Ranjan's
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar,
alongside
Ranbir
Kapoor.
She
also
has
Stree
2.
Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 18:29 [IST]