 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! I'D SLAPPED Shahrukh Khan If He Had Said ANYTHING AGAINST Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Jaya

Jaya Bachchan is known for speaking her mind but at times she really leaves everyone shocked with her bold statements.

In a throwback interview by People's magazine, Jaya Bachchan was told that Shahrukh Khan did not say very nice things about her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a nasty fight with Salman Khan. Read what made Jaya say that she would slap Shahrukh in that interview.

When Shahrukh Came For Abhishek's Film Premiere Abhishek called him and said, 'Sir, it will make a huge difference to me if you arrive'. And he did, which I think is very gracious of him.'' Jaya Is Fond Of Shahrukh ''I have a weakness for Shahrukh.'' But SRK Didn't Say Very Nice Things About Aishwarya ''I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with him, and I am going to speak to him about it.'' I Would Have Slapped Him ''If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son.'' But Our Souls Are Connected ''But I have connected with him in my soul, and that's it.'' What Had Happened According to a daily, ''At Katrina Kaif's birthday party in July, Salman and Shah Rukh fought after Salman adversely commented at SRK's show Paanchvi Paas, calling it a big flop.'' Their Infamous Fight ''The star added that SRK is trying to sabotage his show Dus Ka Dum. "You are a matlabi insaan. You only call people when you need them, and then don't keep in touch'' The Two Even Dragged Aishwarya's Name In The Fight The two even dragged Aishwarya's name in the fight which really made Jaya upset. Coming Back To Jaya; I Wanted A Bahu Who Has Values ''I hope and think I have brought my children up with the right values. That is why I wanted my son to marry a girl who has those values, who has that tradition, that culture." She Also Talked About Karisma Kapoor ''She has the blood and genes of the Kapoors. They have the tradition.'' One Must Not Blame The Families ''Her father and I were buddies, they had good relations with my husband. So one must not always blame the families.'' Those Who Have Come Late... Abhishek got engaged to Karisma Kapoor but their engagement was called off due to some unknown reasons. Later, Abhishek found love in Aishwarya and married her.

