 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Who Made Every Heart Flutter!

Failure Is A Stepping Stone To Success

The actress was considered for a Tamil film when she was 15 only to be rejected by director Sridhar. The actress reveals, "The director shot with me for 15 days and then replaced me without informing me. I was barely 13-14 year old when this happened to me and I went into depression. But I did not become a victim of depression because I had no idea what depression was all about. The director, Sridhar even changed my name and named me Sujata. He realised much later that I was not fit for the role. I wasn't a trained actress back then and I took up the opportunity at the behest of my mother,"

Five years later, producer Ananthaswamy offered her a dream role opposite Raj Kapoor in 1968 film Sapnon Ka Saudagar.

She Is Very Un-Filmi

In an interview with Cineblitz magazine in 1976, Dharmendra said, "The first and foremost thing about Hema is that she is very un-filmi. You know, even today she is one of our leading ladies who has not acquired any of the starry airs. You know the kind - over made up, with the pallu of the saree falling. If there is one thing I hate in a woman, it is this stratagem of exhibiting herself, inviting hungry eyes to rove over her person. Actually when I met Hema for the first time I was struck by her shy and withdrawn demeanour and behaviour. That is what made me want to know this girl a lot more."

Dharmendra's Father Was Very Fond Of Hema

In her biography, 'Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl', the actress recalled, "He would drop by and meet my father or brother for chai. Instead of shaking hands he would arm-wrestle them, and after defeating them he would jokingly say, 'Tum log ghee-makkhan-lassi khao, idli aur sambhar se taqat nahi aati (Have butter, lassi, ghee. Idli and sambhar won't make you strong).My father would join in the laughter. He (Dharmendra's father) was a very jovial person.'

All Hearts!

In a Filmfare interview in 2011, Dharmendra was quoted as saying, "There's something divine about her. She's very dignified. She's the prettiest woman."

The actor even narrated a couplet especially written for his dream girl which read- 'Berukhi se unki rukh na moda maine, Zid ko unki, zid se apni toda maine, Aayee na maathe pe shikan, jo dikshikni se unki muskarakar gaye lipat kehte huwe, 'Besharam kahin ke'.