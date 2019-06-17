English
    NEVER SEEN BEFORE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ROMANTIC MOVES With Aamir Khan On SRK's Iconic Song

    We have come across a rare video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shaking her legs to the famous track of Shahrukh Khan 'Tujhe Dekha', along with Aamir Khan. While we're not sure whether the video is from any award gala or their Bollywood tour in any foreign country, we're totally digging this video! It's indeed a rare sight to watch Aishwarya and Aamir dancing together and boy, they look so good! Have a dekko..

    View this post on Instagram

    When was this 🤔 Aishwarya and Aamir Khan dancing on Tuje Dekha toh jana sanam 😍 Follow @panchatbollywood 💞 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . _________________________________ • All credits to the photographer/ owner • • Follow: @mysharepost 👈 . .#aishwaryaraibachchan #aaradhyabachchan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #actresses #bollywood #latestbollywood #celebrityfashion #aishwarya_beautiful_video #aamirkhan #aamirkhanfans #indianwedding #indiancricket #yuvrajsingh #msdhoni #viratkholi #indvspak #india #pakistan #mumbaiindians #mumbaigirls #delhifood #gurgoan #babaramdev #priyankachopra #salmankhan #shimla #ranbiralia #deepveer _________________________________

    A post shared by Panchat Bollywood (@panchatbollywood) on Jun 11, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

    An Unknown Fact About Aish & Aamir

    In 1993, Aishwarya gained public recognition for her appearance in a Pepsi commercial along with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary.

    After winning the Miss World 1994 title, Aishwarya again featured together with Aamir in a Coca Cola ad. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan are the only Bollywood celebrities who have endorsed both Pepsi and Coke.

    Aishwarya's Cameo In Aamir's Mela

    Though, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir have not worked together in a full-fledged movie, the gorgeous beauty had a cameo in Aamir Khan's Mela.

    How Aishwarya Ended Up Doing A Cameo In Mela?

    In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya had revealed the reason behind doing Mela and had said, "I and Aamir were doing a world tour together when he asked me if I would do one little appearance in the end for his brother Faizal.

    He asked, ‘Will you do it but I just wanted to imply that you are with him [Faizal] is that fine by you?' And I answered, ‘Of course, you have asked me to do it then I will do it for you.'"

    Aishwarya Had Reminisced..

    "I had done my first commercial with him (Aamir Khan). First Pepsi and then we did [a commercial] for Coke together. And of course, he was my senior and someone whose work I had already admired even before I came into any aspect of showbiz. "

    She Had Further Added..

    "So I said yes as it was my basic way of saying a thank you since he was the one I had done my first commercial and world tour with. This is how we have been brought up. It's my parent's upbringing and it was just acknowledging my senior's request."

    Cut To Present

    Aamir Khan will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Maniratnam's upcoming film, which is reportedly a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki and traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.

