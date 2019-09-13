English
    When A Hurt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacted To Being Hit By Media: People Feel Good Hitting Out At Me

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is well known for being politically correct and never saying anything 'controversial'. In the year 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had graced Oprah Winfrey's talk show and she was accused of being coy on questions of sexual mores. To which Aishwarya had told Rediff, "I speak for myself. I've never said I'd never kiss or whatever on screen. I've always maintained I'd cross that bridge when I come to it. Again, I'm accused of playing it safe. The truth is, I don't know what tomorrow holds. So I can't make a close-ended principle about it."

    Speaking about the same, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "Ash-bashing is what's going on constantly over here! Someone asked me why I'm politically correct, even when people hit out so openly at me. But the truth is, I've never been brought up to behave any other way."

    "I can't say anything hurtful about anyone. I just don't believe in saying mean things. I won't feel good doing that. It's strange why being well-behaved is perceived as being too 'propah' and staid. This is the way I am."

    "I'm amazed how many people feel good hitting out at me. They're welcome to do it. Earlier, they had more leeway to deny their indiscretions in print. But now on television they look pretty ridiculous denying what they say."

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few actresses of B-town, who has achieved big on her own and without having any Godfather. In her two-decade spanning years, Aishwarya has given us many iconic films including Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

    On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. The film got tanked at the box office. She will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's next.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
