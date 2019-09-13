When A Hurt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacted To Being Hit By Media: People Feel Good Hitting Out At Me

Aishwarya On Being Bashed By The Media

Speaking about the same, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "Ash-bashing is what's going on constantly over here! Someone asked me why I'm politically correct, even when people hit out so openly at me. But the truth is, I've never been brought up to behave any other way."

Aishwarya Had Further Added..

"I can't say anything hurtful about anyone. I just don't believe in saying mean things. I won't feel good doing that. It's strange why being well-behaved is perceived as being too 'propah' and staid. This is the way I am."

Aishwarya: People Feel Good Hitting Out At Me

"I'm amazed how many people feel good hitting out at me. They're welcome to do it. Earlier, they had more leeway to deny their indiscretions in print. But now on television they look pretty ridiculous denying what they say."

Aishwarya Has Come A Long Way

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few actresses of B-town, who has achieved big on her own and without having any Godfather. In her two-decade spanning years, Aishwarya has given us many iconic films including Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.